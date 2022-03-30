No. 4 Daviess County got a lot of offensive contributions in a 12-0 softball win in five innings over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday in Greenville.
Kinsey Vergason had a 2-run single in the first inning and was 3-for-3 for the Lady Panthers. Kayley Payne, Hattie Newman, Millie Roberts and Jessie Daniels each had RBIs in the second inning. Daniels hit a home run in the second. Newman hit a home run in the fourth inning.
Alexis Jackson was Daviess County’s winning pitcher, throwing a 1-hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks in five innings. DC is 5-1.
EVANSVILLE MATER DEI 3, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 2, 12 innings
Brooke Hamilton was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Catholic at Mater Dei. Hamilton also struck out 13 Mater Dei batters, walking three, giving up nine hits and a home run.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 101 000 000 000 — 2 6 1
EVANSVILLE MATER DEI 200 000 000 001 — 1 9 1
2B-Bro. Hamilton (C). Merkley, Bullock (M). 3B-Luigs (M). HR-Luigs (M).
HANCOCK COUNTY 10, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 0
Lily Roberts struck out 10 and allowed two hits for Hancock County in the 5-inning win at Trinity.
Baylee Estes was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs for Hancock County. Ella Staples was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Ella House also had two RBIs for the Lady Hornets (7-1).
TENNIS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 5 BOWLING GREEN 0
Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman, Isabelle Reisz were the singles winners for Catholic. Olivia Hayden-Aisha Merchant and Claire Augenstein-Katelyn Mitchell were the doubles winners for Catholic at the Owensboro Tennis Center.
BOYS BASEBALL APOLLO 8, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 2
Joshua Mayes, Charles Schneider, Nick Judd and Harrison Bowman each had doubles for Apollo in its home win. William Strode also had a triple. Michael Chaney and Dayton Brown each had two RBIs for Apollo.
Tyler Payne (3), Cayden Crabtree (3), Bowman and Schneider combined for 10 strikeouts for Apollo. The Eagles went to 6-2.
Kadin Ray had a home run and a double for Muhlenberg County. Jake Allen also had a double for the Mustangs (3-7).
McLEAN COUNTY 11, BUTLER COUNTY 9, 8 innings
Will Logsdon was 2-for-4 with four RBIs for McLean County in Calhoun. Houston Whitaker was 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Tyler Larkin also had a triple.
TENNIS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3 BOWLING GREEN 2
Patrick Hauke was the singles winner for Catholic. Cooper Danzer-Houston Danzer and Brett Conder-Tucker Ray were the doubles winners for Catholic.
