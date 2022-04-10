Daviess County went 2-0 in the Southern Slam softball event Saturday at Boonville, Ind. The No. 3 Lady Panthers are 8-1 on the season.
DC beat Pike Central 12-5, then the Lady Panthers dropped Evansville Memorial 11-1 in five innings.
Millie Roberts drove in four runs going 3-for-3, including a home run, to lead DC over Pike Central. Makayla Rowan also hit a home run for DC. Alexis Johnson picked up the win for DC, striking out six in 4.1 innings.
Jessie Daniels had five RBIs and was 3-for-3 at the plate for DC against Memorial. Raylee Roby struck out nine and walked one in giving up three hits against Memorial. Katie Mewes had a home run for DC.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC SPLITS 2 GAMES
Owensboro Catholic beat Bullitt East 5-3, but the Lady Aces fell to Anderson County 8-2 in a second game of the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic.
Owensboro Catholic pounded out 12 hits in the win over Bullitt East.
Addison Tignor and Bailey Hamilton each were 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Lady Aces against Bullitt East. Brooke Hamilton struck out nine for Catholic.
Lilli Grant was 3-for-3 with a double for Catholic against Anderson County. Abbie Dukate had a home run for the Lady Aces (8-5).
FRIDAY’S GAME
HANCOCK COUNTY 3 CENTRAL HARDIN 2
The Lady Hornets beat No. 16 Central Hardin behind a strong pitching performance from Lily Roberts.
Roberts struck out 14 and walked four while throwing the 1-hitter.
Adi Hurst hit a double for Hancock County, which is 13-1 and has won 11 straight games.
