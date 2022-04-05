Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic softball did not travel to Florida for spring break week.
This has been a yearly thing for DC, or close to it, during John Biggs’ career there. The Panthers will not play at all until Friday in a multi-team event in Boonville, Ind.
Catholic has a couple of away games scheduled early in the week, then it won’t play until Friday in an Elizabethtown event.
Biggs teaches at South Spencer in Indiana, and the spring break across the Ohio River doesn’t often matchup with the dates in Kentucky. He has been the DC head coach for 13 seasons.
“Usually, it wouldn’t be a thing where we could travel, but we could schedule games during the week, this always has worked for us,” Biggs said. “We start doing things in the fall, after Labor Day one day a week, then after fall break two days a week, then in November the focus is on strength and conditioning and the weight program.”
The team starts preseason workouts in mid-February, and then games got going in late March. DC is 6-1 and ranked No. 4 in the state. The Lady Panthers were KHSAA state softball runners-up last season.
“The way we do it gives the ones a break who want to do something for a few days, go somewhere,” Biggs said. “It gives the coaching staff a break too. Between varsity and freshmen and jayvee games, it’s six days a week.”
DC has some optional practices two days this week, then there is a mandatory practice Thursday and the team will have a dinner together afterwards. DC is back on the field for a game against Boonville in the Southern Slam on Friday.
“That gives us an opportunity to see some teams we wouldn’t face in the regular season,” Biggs said.”It’s a neat atmosphere over there at that tournament. With these optional workouts, that gives an opportunity for kids to get some one on one instruction time in.
“Last year, we scheduled something the at the beginning of spring break. We knew some seniors had planned some trips, and it gave us an opportunity to see some other kids in different situations. We found we had some kids who if needed could fill some roles, and that worked out well.”
Catholic has a long history of playing in Pensacola, Fla., during spring break, but COVID-19 didn’t let the 2020 spring sports season get started. Catholic was cautious about scheduling a spring trip this year because of uncertainty over a COVID-19 outbreak last fall, when spring break travel plans need to be made for baseball and softball teams.
Florida high school softball teams can’t play as many out-of-state opponents as they once could, Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said, so that was also a drawback for this year. Catholic also had problems with the All ‘A’ Classic softball schedule, and it is was in a play-in game for the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament last Saturday, a 9-1 win over Edmonson County.
Catholic was scheduled to play two games this week, and will play in a large event in Elizabethtown on Friday and Saturday. The Lady Aces will then play in the All ‘A’ regional next Monday-Tuesday at McLean County. Catholic is 7-4 so far this season.
“We went to Pensacola every year before COVID, and we will be going back in the future,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said.
