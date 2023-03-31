Daviess County opened 9th District play with a big numbers win over Owensboro High School on Thursday at Shifley Park.
DC won 18-0 in four innings behind a combined no-hitter from Raylee Roby and Sophia Cain, and a lot of hitting of its own up and down the lineup.
“Their pitcher did a good job of keeping us off rhythm in the first inning,” DC coach John Biggs said of Kirsten Tindle. “Throughout the year our kids have been able to make some good adjustments, they were able to hit some balls harder in the second inning, good things started happening for us.
“We weren’t sure about Raylee, she took one off her hand at South Warren, she was really a game time decision on whether she was going to be able to pitch, but she threw a little (Wednesday) and threw some today, she said she was good to go. We wanted to get it out there and see how she did, she did really well.”
Jessie Daniels paced a strong overall effort at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Annie Newman was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Kaydence Hamilton was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, hitting a double and a triple while also scoring a run. Kaitlyn Hill was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Danielle Beckwith was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Alexis Jackson drove in two runs with her only hit.
Roby struck out four and walked one, while Cain struck out two in one inning of work.
“Monday I got hit pretty hard, I didn’t know if I’d be here,” Roby said of her hand. “I knew Sophia would be able to handle it, just spinning the ball, making sure I had spin on it. I knew Sophia would do just as well.
“I just keep throwing them, and if they do hit it I know I can hit my defense behind me.”
Daviess County went to 7-1 on the season and 1-0 in the 9th District.
“It was the district opener, probably some nerves anytime you’re playing in town, had a big crowd, it was a great atmosphere,” Biggs said. “With everything that’s happened to them, that’s a tough situation for them,
Owensboro fell to 1-5 and 0-1 in the 9th District. This was OHS’ first game since Ashleigh Howard was injured in an outfield collision Monday night that postponed its game with Owensboro Catholic.
Howard was in the dugout with the team, and both OHS and Daviess County teams had a picture made together on the field after the game.
Howard had a small brain contusion from the collision, and she was sent to Norton’s Hospital in Louisville for further evaluation, according to OHS coach Quincy Moorman. Howard’s scans were clear and she was sent home.
“She’s doing really well, she’s still in some pain, she’s able to eat, she’s wanting to get out of the house, that’s a good sign,” Moorman said. “It shocked all of us. It had to be the power of prayer, from the softball community. She gets re-evaluated in two weeks, she may be released then, or she may be out longer.”
DAVIESS COUNTY 094 5 _ 18 16 0
OWENSBORO 000 0 _ 0 0 5
WP-Roby. LP-Tindle. 2B-Hamilton, Hill, Beckwith, Newman (DC). 3B-Hamilton (DC).
