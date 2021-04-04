The Daviess County High School softball team captured a pair of victories — a 9-4 win over Lyon County and a 6-5 conquest of Christian County — in two games Saturday in Eddyville.
Kelsea Roby went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Jessie Daniels clubbed a home run with three RBIs, in DC’s victory over Lyon County. Hattie Newman went 2-for-3 with a double, and Millie Roberts hit a home run. Sydney Melton finished with a home run for the Lady Lyons.
In DC’s victory over Christian County, Daniels went 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs, and Raylee Roby finished 2-for-3. Roby also struck out nine batters in the pitching win, getting doubles from Roberts and Hattie Newman.
With the wins, the Lady Panthers improved to 3-1. They play again April 8 against Webster County at DCHS.
DAVIESS COUNTY 9, LYON COUNTY 4
DAVIESS COUNTY410-040-0 — 9-10-4
LYON COUNTY000-100-3 — 4-6-4
WP-Whiteker. LP-Conger. 2B-H. Newman, K. Roby (DC), Conger (LC). HR-Roberts, Daniels (DC), Melton (LC).
DAVIESS COUNTY 6, CHRISTIAN CO. 5CHRISTIAN COUNTY002-300-0 — 5-5-1
DAVIESS COUNTY201-300-x — 6-9-2
WP-R. Roby. LP-Harned. 2B-Clark (CC), Roberts, Daniels, H. Newman (DC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.