After 10 minutes Daviess County got going a little faster, and it made a big difference in its 9th District soccer game Thursday night.
The Panthers won 5-0 at Owensboro Catholic. They are now 6-1 on the season.
DC got on the board first with a Hayden Boswell goal from a Braden Dant assist. Tanner Andersen made it 2-0 off a cross from Ahmed Abdullahi. Tyler Wilkerson scored the third goal off a mis-played ball in the box. DC’s first three scores came in the first 25 minutes.
“We started playing a little faster,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “I thought we were casual on some balls and Catholic was beating us to 50-50 balls. We sped it up a little, switching the field a little faster.
“We got that first goal, got a little lucky on the third goal, Ahmed misplayed one and it landed in Tyler’s lap.”
Abdullahi had a fine header goal off a serve from Andrew Alexander in the 27th minute.
“The second half they had more numbers back, it made things a lot tougher for us,” Sandifer said. “We’re playing better soccer, moving the ball faster, understanding the looks we want to go to.”
DC finally scratched in the second half in the 70th minute. Wyatt Pierce was on target with a cross in the box to a running Neh Reh for the score.
Carson Thomas, a senior midfielder, helps get the ball to goal scorers.
“At the beginning it was slow,” Thomas said. “The first one came, then we moved the ball good. Our crosses were good in the first half, but I wouldn’t say so in the second half, we didn’t finish them. We definitely capitalized off our opportunities in the first half.
“The speed of play opens up chances.”
DC had 14 shots. Keeper Cody Clark made two saves.
Everybody got on the field for DC.
“These guys, they’re training every day, they deserve to get in games like this,” Sandifer said. “We’ve got two games this weekend (Saturday), we want to have our legs this weekend. You see teams from other areas, it’s taxing, but these guys do it all spring.”
Catholic coach Andy Donohoe thought his team played well in spots during the first half.
“Just a few mistakes killed some momentum, we had a really good chance in the first half, and that set up a certain way to play,” Donohoe said. “The quality they have and the depth they have is always going to make life hard for us.”
Daviess County will face Ryle and Central Hardin on Saturday in the Purples Classic in Bowling Green.
Owensboro Catholic fell to 1-4-1. The Aces will face Apollo on Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.