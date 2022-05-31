It was a 3rd Region Softball Tournament championship game that really did go to the last pitch.

Daviess County’s Raylee Roby got a called third strike on Owensboro Catholic’s Bailey Hamilton ending a bases loaded threat and the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.

DC topped Catholic 6-3 for its third straight 3rd Region softball championship Monday night in front of a large and loud crowd at Catholic’s Parents Park.

The Lady Panthers (30-5) will go to the KHSAA State Softball Tournament and face 14th Region winner Estill County on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT at John Cropp Stadium at the University of Kentucky.

It was the ninth strikeout of the game for Roby, who scattered five hits in a matchup that provided more drama by the late innings of the game.

“On the last batter I knew I had to go outside on her because we’d been going inside on her and they know what I’m throwing based on four times,” Roby said. DC beat Catholic four times this season.

There was an important DC meeting in the circle after the bases had been loaded by a Maci Merritt walk, an Abbie Dukate bloop single and an infield single from Camille Conkright.

“We wanted to adjust how we were going to approach that, they were making some adjustments at the plate, I wanted to see what she felt confident with, we discussed some things,” DC coach John Biggs said of Roby. “We were debating what to throw, with what we thought was her best pitch, screwball, and she made the pitch. I wanted to see what she was thinking, and we got together. Millie (Roberts) had some input on where they were standing in the box, we wanted to make sure we were all on the same page. I’m not a dictator, we all have input and we’re all going to try and come up with what we think is the best pitch to put us in the best possible position.”

Jessie Daniels smashed a towering home run for a 2-0 DC lead in the top of the fourth inning. Millie Roberts hit a hard infield single to third base and scored on the Daniels shot.

“I figured that once the innings past we’d get a hold of things,” Daniels said. “Inside, they kept jamming me inside, then they threw me a changeup and I jumped on that.”

Hattie Newman also had a big home run to left-center field that made the score 4-0, DC, in the top of the fifth. Annie Newman had a run-scoring single in the top of the sixth for a 5-0 advantage.

Owensboro Catholic pitcher Brooke Hamilton matched Roby’s strikeout total with nine, and she also helped herself considerably with a 3-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to cut DC’s lead to 5-3 with one out.

Katie Mewes had an RBI single in the top of the seventh for a 6-3 DC lead.

Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps felt like if his team was within striking distance late, it would be in good shape.

“If we’re in the seventh inning, down one or two runs, we’ll take it,” Phelps said. “They could’ve laid down when they got down by four, but they’ve come together. Brooke I call it a bulldog mentality, and she has got it, they’re going to play hard for her.”

The Lady Aces finished 24-15.

DAVIESS COUNTY 000 221 1 — 6 5 0

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 003 0 — 3 5 2

WP-Roby. LP-Brooke Hamilton. HR-Daniels, H. Newman (DC). Brooke Hamilton (OC).