Daviess County played a top-notch match to win the 9th District Tournament volleyball championship Thursday.
The Lady Panthers dropped Owensboro Catholic 3-1 in a high-energy final at Owensboro High School. DC won 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-11.
Both Daviess County and Catholic advance to the 3rd Region Tournament next week at Grayson County.
It was the second volleyball district championship in DC’s history.
“I feel awesome, that’s definitely something to celebrate, while staying focused for what’s to come,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “Games against Catholic are always a battle, and any time you win a district game _ let alone a district title _ it makes for an awesome night.”
The Lady Panthers had momentum most of the way in the first two sets, which were close enough that a team could string three or four points together and grab control.
Three straight Catholic errors in the first set let DC get a 21-18 lead, and Catholic never got closer than that.
Kloee Phelps was on a 4-point service run in the second set that put DC up 17-13. DC built that advantage to 21-16, but Catholic cut it to 22-20 on three serves by Jenna Glenn.
An Elizabeth Moore kill and a Jasmine Beasley ace finished the second set for Daviess County.
Catholic got itself going in the third set, going up for good at 19-17, but withstanding a DC run that cut the lead to 22-21 before the Lady Aces won the set.
DC went on a 7-0 run in the fourth set that put it in front 12-4. The Lady Panthers went on to get up 12 points before settling on the final 25-11 verdict.
The Lady Panthers got good play up front from sophomores Josie Newcom and Adylan Ayer. Moore was also solid in different spots.
“We went out there, kept our same energy, we knew we wanted to win, and we played like it,” Newcom said. “It feels amazing, I’m really happy about it.”
There wasn’t any extra charge for DC playing in the fourth set.
“We played the same as we did in the first couple of sets,” Newcom said.
“We clicked at the right time and didn’t look back,” Bailey said of the fourth set. “Our front row really played aggressive tonight and our back row never let up.”
Ayer had 10 kills and 11 blocks for DC. Moore had 17 kills and 12 digs. Ryann Keller had 28 assists. Beasley had 10 kills. Newcom had nine kills and four blocks.
“We had more blocks tonight than I think we had all season,” Bailey said. “I’m proud of way Ayer and Newcom went up with the attitude we’re shutting them down. As a former middle, I could not be more proud of the fight they put up tonight”
The Lady Panthers are 10-3.
Catholic coach Brian Hardison didn’t think the team was ready to challenge Daviess County.
“It seemed like they picked us apart,” Hardison said. “We weren’t ready for some reason. We never matched it (DC’s momentum).
Madeline Castlen had 13 kills for Catholic. Kennedy Murphy had 33 assists.
Catholic fell to 7-11.
