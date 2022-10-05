Daviess County would have liked to been more efficient and on target, but it did enough to stop Apollo High School 2-0 in the boys 9th District Soccer Tournament.

DC got goals from Jack Quisenberry in the 22nd minute on Tuesday and Ahmed Abdullahi in the 36th minute. Sean Higgs had the corner kick for Quisenberry’s header. Davian Clark found Abdullahi for the quick turn and shoot goal.

