LEITCHFIELD — Daviess County imposed its will on Breckinridge County in the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament semifinals.
The Lady Panthers swept Breck County 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-13) Wednesday night at Grayson County High School.
DC will meet Grayson County for the regional championship Thursday at 7 p.m. It will be just the second time that Daviess County has played for a regional crown in volleyball.
DAVIESS COUNTY 3 BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 0
The Lady Panthers got rolling early, going up 14-8 in the first set with some strong front line play.
Josie Newcom had five kills from that point to the end of the set.
DC jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the second set that stretched to 12-7 before Breck County began making a run back on the hitting of Audrey Whitworth.
Breck County forged a tie at 15-15, but DC went on a run to go up 24-18 after various errors by Breck County and the Lady Panthers’ continued dominance up front.
Breck County cut that lead to 24-22 on a Whitworth crosscourt kill, but DC was able to close out the set after Breck County hitting error.
Elizabeth Moore got on a couple of hitting runs in the third set, and it looked like DC had broken the will of the Lady Tigers, going up 24-12 before closing out the set.
“That was the goal,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “A little cushion is good, but it’s always go time.”
Daviess County probably played its best match of the year in going to 13-3 and avenging one of its regular-season losses.
“They executed everything we have worked on,” Bailey said. “That was the team I was looking for all season, they came through at the right time, I couldn’t be more proud of them.
“We don’t dwell on things, but we did use that loss as motivation, we knew if we rallied together and played as a unit, good things would happen.”
Moore and Newcom each had 11 kills, and Moore added 13 digs. Lexi Owen had 17 assists. Ryan Keller had 14 assists. Kloee Phelps had 15 digs.
“They played really well, we just played our game,” Moore said. “We got inside their heads a little bit, but they have strong hitters.
“We prepared ourselves for Audrey, we watched film, we got ready a lot. We just need to keep the same energy.”
Bailey would like to see the same team get on the floor against Grayson County that she saw against Breck County.
“We need the same mindset,” Bailey said. “We know no team is safe. If we’re going to do this, we have to show up point by point. Grayson is a tough team and they have homecourt advantage. We’re just going to have to roll with it.”
Breck County finished 13-7. Whitworth and Emily Carwile were named All-Region Tournament.
GRAYSON COUNTY 3 MEADE COUNTY 0
The Lady Cougars were mostly in control (25-15, 25-22, 25-23), although they had to battle through a couple of deficits in the third set before prevailing.
Emily Butler had 16 kills for Grayson County. Brieanna Boll had 23 assists. Bailey Richardson had 13 service points and 14 digs.
“We’ve really been working on moving, being in the right places,” Grayson County coach Kelli Hall said. “Our kids really listened about where we needed to put the ball.”
Grayson County is 21-3.
Brooke McElfresh and Kelly White were Meade County members of the 3rd Region All-Tournament team.
Meade County finished 6-12.
