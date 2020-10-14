Daviess County won the boys and girls races in the City-County Cross Country Meet on Tuesday at Yellow Creek Park.
DC’s girls swept the top nine places overall and scored 15 points for the team title. EA Roberts won for Daviess County in 20:09.
Emily Rempe (2nd, 20:20), Ainsley Taylor (3rd, 20:27), Elli Crabtree (4th, 20:30) and Katelyn Ahart (5th, 20:35) also scored for Daviess County.
Ahmira Pickett was Apollo’s top finisher in 10th (21:29). Baylee Hare (13th, 22:34), Abby Rumage (14th, 23:38), Natalie Winfield (15th, 24:23), Caroline Ashby (18th, 24:57) also scored for Apollo, which had 51 points.
Ashten Tignor was the top finisher for Owensboro Catholic (16th, 24:30). Addison Tignor (22nd, 25:27), Katherine Caudill (23rd, 26:33), Eva Ray (28th, 30:07) and Chloe Sprague (29th, 30:55) also scored for Catholic.
BOYS DC WINS CITY-COUNTY
Alex Adams from Daviess County won the City-County race in 16:19.
Apollo’s Thomas Ashby was second in 16:35.
The DC team won with 21 points. Justin Shelton (3rd, 16:38), Logan Gish (4th, 16:53), Caleb Tidwell (6th, 17:07) and Bryson McGary (7th, 17:12) were the other scorers for DC.
Nicholas Szemethy (5th, 17:05), Jake Alvey (10th, 17:58), Ethan Bell (19th, 19:19) and Josh Thomas (20th, 19:20) were the other scorers for Apollo (40 points).
Braden Davis finished 16th for Owensboro Catholic (19:09). Gavin Howard was the top finisher for Whitesville Trinity (29th, 21:41).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL OHIO COUNTY DROPS AC-S
Ohio County won at Allen County-Scottsville (25-23, 23-25, 25-13).
Camryn Kennedy had 28 assists and five digs for Ohio County. Kaitlyn Sampson had 14 kills, 13 digs. Heaven Vanover had nine kills and five aces. Aarika Ramirez had seven kills. Madison Kircher had 10 digs.
Ohio County is 11-4.
APOLLO BEATS DAVIESS
Apollo dropped Daviess County 3-2 (18-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-9).
Havanah John had 18 kills for Apollo. Allie Hargett had 35 assists.
Elizabeth Moore had 21 kills for Daviess County. Ryann Keller had 32 assists.
SOCCER 10th DISTRICT
Ohio County beat McLean County 10-0 for the district championship.
