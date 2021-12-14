Daviess County swept the City-County Swim Meet on Saturday at the Owensboro Healthpark.
DC scored 374 points to outdistance Owensboro (204), Owensboro Catholic (147) and Apollo (136).
DC’s girls scored 187 points with Owensboro (99), Owensboro Catholic (95) and Apollo (54) following.
DC’s boys scored 187 points also, with OHS (105), Apollo (82) and Catholic (52) following.
Samuel Smith won the boys 100-yard freestyle (55.90) for Daviess County. Smith also won the 50 freestyle (24.79).
Abby Warren from Owensboro won the girls 200 freestyle (2:06.38) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.84).
Ella Johnson from Daviess County won the girls 100 freestyle (56.08). Johnson also won the 200 IM (2:17.57).
Gabriel Neves from DC won the boys 200 IM (2:24.74). Neves also won the 500 freestyle (5:59.76).
Trevor Church from DC won the 100 backstroke (55.02) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.15).
Warren and Ella Johnson from Daviess County (18 points) were top point scorers in the City-County meet. Nya Hammons and Ellie Girten from DC, and Owensboro’s Paige Neal scored 16 points. Kaydeon Mattingly from DC scored 15 points. Mary Kate Hayden from Catholic scored 14 points and RayAnne Howard from Catholic scored 13 points.
Those girls swimmers were All-City-County.
Smith, Church and Neves each scored 18 points for Daviess County’s boys. Miller Bowman from OHS and Noah Satterly from Apollo each scored 16 points. Keaton Leigh from Apollo and Owensboro’s Jude Pickrell each scored 14 points. Ethan Lippert from OHS scored 13 points.
Those boys swimmers were All-City-County.
