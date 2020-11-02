The celebration was on, loud and joyous last Thursday night in the moments after Daviess County won its first volleyball 3rd Region championship in school history.
The Lady Panthers dropped Grayson County 3-0 on its home floor, maybe surprising some observers who were doubting them right to the championship match.
Tyla Bailey said she never cries, but she was in tears watching her team celebrate what had really been several seasons in the making.
“It’s happy tears,” said Bailey, the DC volleyball coach.
DC knew it would come back to earth Monday when it faces Assumption in Louisville at 6 p.m. CT in the first round of the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament. First-round matches are played at campus sites.
“Assumption, yeah,” Bailey said with a laugh. “Growing up we always laughed and joked about ‘yeah, we’re going to state and playing Assumption.’ Now, we’re doing it and it’s kind of like what the heck is going on.”
Assumption has been a national high school power for years and it is always the heavy favorite in the KHSAA state tournament. The school has won 20 KHSAA state championships, including in 2019.
Assumption is 15-2 and 7th Region winner. Its only losses were to Mercy in the first match of the season and to Mount Notre Dame from Cincinnati.
DC will take a 14-3 record to Assumption, and the Lady Panthers know they have a formidable challenge.
Elizabeth Moore has 268 kills to lead DC, she also has 183 digs. Josie Newcom has 157 kills and 125 digs. Kendal Goetz has 209 digs and 38 aces. Kloee Phelps has 230 digs. Ryann Keller has 402 assists. Jasmine Beasley has 102 kills and 30 blocks. Lexi Owen has 215 assists. Adylan Ayer has 123 kills and 35 blocks.
Setting a standard by winning the 3rd Region for the first time and reaching the state tournament has been a primary goal for this group of seniors.
“We’re just going to group together and savor all the time that we have left together,” Bailey said. “For the seniors it’s definitely a big deal.”
