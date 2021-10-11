Owensboro Catholic was pleased with where it landed in the Girls’ 3rd Region Soccer Tournament.
Daviess County was less pleased with its draw.
Catholic drew a spot in the semifinals and doesn’t have to play until Tuesday.
Daviess County drew a quarterfinal game against Ohio County, which is 13-5 and has been one of the regional favorites all season long.
The Lady Panthers are 8-14.
DC and Ohio County will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. on Ohio County’s home field in Hartford.
McLean County (8-9-2) will meet Breckinridge County (9-9) in the other quarterfinal at 8 p.m. on Monday.
Meade County (12-9-1) awaits the winner of Daviess-Ohio in a Tuesday game at 5:30 p.m.
“If you don’t win your district you have a (good) chance of playing a district winner,” DC coach David Sandifer said.
He added that the Lady Panthers have to look at the situation as they would’ve likely run into Ohio County at some point to get out of the regional anyway.
“Pretty much, as a district runner-up going to have to play two district winners if you’re going to win the region,” Sandifer said. “You can play yourself in to position to have to play three, if we were fortunate enough to advance.”
Catholic (18-5) will await the winner of McLean-Breck for a Tuesday matchup at 8 p.m.
“That’s a good draw, we’re pretty happy with where we’re at,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said.
The championship game will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ohio County.
Ohio County has two major goal scorers, and Carly Embry is fifth in the state with 49 goals. Ohio County teammate Emily Goff has 35 goals.
DC has had problems most of the season with getting enough scoring.
“Our attack has struggled enough, and we have to anticipate giving up a goal or two with Ohio,” Sandifer said. “They have some accomplished goal scorers, both Goff and Embry are able to create goals.”
Steeley Walker leads DC with 12 goals. Kate McCain has 10 goals.
“We’ve had times where we defended well and possessed well, but our finishing is not where it needs to be,” Sandifer said. “We haven’t been able to score. You’ve got to score to win.”
Catholic has been looking to finish better with its scoring chances.
Owensboro Catholic’s Maddie Hayden has 41 goals, which is 10th in the state. Hayden also has 20 assists. Ashton Logsdon has scored 22 goals and has 21 assists.
Katie Riney, Mallary Bailey and Ginny Young are also double-figure goal scorers and assists players.
“Finishing, we create opportunities, but we struggle to put them away,” Hines said. “When we played Ohio County the first time we had a lot of opportunities and didn’t put them away.”
That was a 7-4 Ohio County win back in late August.
“We’re creating all kinds of opportunities now,” Hines said. “It’s just putting those away. Having composure in front of the goal will help us go far.”
