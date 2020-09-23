Daviess County beat Owensboro High School 3-0 in a volleyball match Tuesday at DC. DC won 25-19, 25-23, 25-22.
Elizabeth Moore had 15 kills and five digs for DC. Kloee Phelps had 10 digs. Ryann Keller had 23 assists. Adylan Ayer had eight kills. Jasmine Beasley had seven kills.
DC is 4-1, 1-1 in the 9th District.
Owensboro was led by Lainey Hayden and Brooklyn Williams with four kills each. Hayden also had 12 digs.
Krystell Pappas had 15 assists and nine digs.
OHS is 5-2, 2-1 in the 9th District.
OHIO BEATS MUHLENBERG 3-1
Ohio County won at home 25-16, 25-23, 28-30, 25-20.
Cara Porter had nine kills. Heaven Vanover had 10 kills and eight aces. Madison Decker had six aces and three kills. Caitlin Samson nine kills and seven aces. Cameron Kennedy had 24 assists and five aces.
Ohio County is 4-2.
BOYS’ SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 6, HENDERSON COUNTY 1
Carter Hoagland, Declan Armistead, Hayden Boswell, Hunter Clark, Carson Thomas and Tanner Anderson all scored goals for Daviess County at Henderson.
Clark and Armistead each had two assists. Anderson and Sean Higgs each had an assist.
DC is 5-2 on the season.
