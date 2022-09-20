Daviess County volleyball beat Union County 25-10, 25-9, 25-4 on Monday night at DC.
Josie Newcom had 17 kills and Adylan Ayer had eight kills for DC. Taylor Roberts had 10 digs. Sydney Mills had 21 assists, five digs and four service aces. Emma Rogers had six service aces. DC is 11-7 on the season.
OHIO COUNTY 2, EDMONSON COUNTY 0
Ohio County won 25-14, 25-8. Caroline Law had 12 assists, nine aces. Kaitlyn Sampson had six kills. Camryn Kennedy had five digs. Kate Hoskins had four kills. Ohio County is 20-4.
BOYS SOCCER OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3, OHIO COUNTY 1
Ben Dawson, Austin Martin and Brody Martin each scored goals for Catholic. Thomas Eyre, Gene Johnson and Brody Martin had assists. Catholic is 8-4-3.
