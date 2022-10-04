Daviess County beat McLean County 3-0 in volleyball Monday at Calhoun.
DC won 25-5, 25-8, 25-3.
Josie Newcom had 14 kills for Daviess County. Mary Grayce Hill had seven kills. Taylor Roberts had 16 digs. Lexi Owen had 15 assists. Sydney Mills had 12 assists. Emma Rogers had 10 digs.
Daviess County is 16-10.
HENDERSON COUNTY 3, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0
Henderson County topped Catholic 26-24, 25-20, 25-23 at Catholic’s gym.
Abby Baughman had five aces. Olivia Castlen had eight kills. Blair Riney had seven kills. Kennedy Murphy had 20 assists. Emily Christian had 18 digs. Karson Tipmore had 14 digs.
Catholic fell to 12-9.
GIRLS SOCCER 10TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT MUHLENBERG COUNTY 10, McLEAN COUNTY 0
The Lady Mustangs advanced to the district championship game with a victory in Hartford.
Muhlenberg County (11-5-1) will play host Ohio County (11-6) on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
McLean County ended its season at 2-15-2.
BOYS SOCCER 10TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT OHIO COUNTY 10, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0
The Eagles captured their sixth consecutive district title with a win in Greenville.
Ohio County improved to 14-6, while Muhlenberg County slipped to 7-13-1.
Both teams automatically advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
