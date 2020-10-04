Daviess County volleyball has worked to improve

Daviess County has been consistently good on the volleyball court this season.
The Lady Panthers have won seven straight since a 3-1 loss to Apollo in the second match of the season.
They stand as 8-1 overall heading into an 8-day break from match action. Many schools across Kentucky are on fall break this week.
DC earned a rare victory over Owensboro Catholic last week, 3-2 after rebounding from a 2-1 deficit.
“In the huddle we talked about, if we have this energy, we have to do it now or it’s not going to happen,” said Kloee Phelps, about how DC approached the last two sets that it had to win against Catholic. “It just clicked that we had to do whatever it takes.”
Phelps is in a group of five seniors who have helped fuel this strong run.
Elizabeth Moore is one of those seniors, and she has been the most consistent hitter on the team. She finished with 19 kills and eight digs against Catholic.
“What went through my head was we’ve got to get our stuff together because I knew I wasn’t doing very good in those first two sets,” Moore said of the win over Catholic.
Moore, Phelps, Ryann Keller, Jasmine Beasley, and Kendal Goetz are the seniors for the Lady Panthers, and they’ve played volleyball together since they were in the eighth grade.
They all had been pointing to this season after finishing 19-10 in 2019.
“This season has been our biggest goal,” Keller said. “It’s been the mindset, we’ve decided this is the year for this team. We were excited for this whole season.”
They talked before this season began about being good enough to get going in the 9th District and possibly 3rd Region tournaments.
“If we all do our part we definitely have a chance,” Phelps said.
DC is the second seed in the 9th District Tournament, behind Apollo.
“Our focus is putting 2020 on the board,” Beasley said.
DC has large signs on the walls of its gym celebrating district, regional and state championships in all sports.
DC’s players have been comfortable holding each other accountable to do their jobs on the court.
“As a whole, they continue to work hard each day and really do well connecting with teammates and setting a positive tone and example for our younger girls to follow,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said.
This team seems close knit.
“We’ve grown up together” Goetz said. “We trust each other a lot.”
Moore averages 4.4 kills per set, and she often puts up double-figure kill numbers in matches. Moore has 150 kills and 82 digs.
“My hitting really boosted my junior year,” Moore said. Long-time volleyball coach Steve Howard helped Moore with her passing.
“Being able to pass and hit has helped a lot,” Moore said. “I can stay in the game and play all the time. I really wanted to be versatile. I always wanted to play, never come out of the game, but the thing is, I wasn’t good enough.”
So, Moore set out to change that. All of DC’s seniors have concentrated on their individual jobs.
Phelps has 118 digs. Goetz has 104 digs and 17 aces. Keller has 218 assists. Beasley has 14 blocks.
While DC will be on a break from matches, the team will continue to practice and work to build toward the postseason.
The Lady Panthers feel they have room to improve.
“One hundred percent, yes,” Goetz said. “Everyone can improve, always. There are so many little things as individuals and as a team we can work on together.”
