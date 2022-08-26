Daviess County played its kind of volleyball in a 9th District win over Owensboro Catholic on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers raced out to a big lead in the first set, then had to battle through most of that set and the second set before cruising in the third set. DC won 26-24, 25-23, 25-15 in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd at Owensboro Catholic High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.