Daviess County played its kind of volleyball in a 9th District win over Owensboro Catholic on Thursday.
The Lady Panthers raced out to a big lead in the first set, then had to battle through most of that set and the second set before cruising in the third set. DC won 26-24, 25-23, 25-15 in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd at Owensboro Catholic High School.
“That felt like us,” DC’s Josie Newcom said. “Catholic is always a team that we want to beat. It’s a game where we always bring our ‘A’ game.”
DC was up 12-4 in the first set, but Catholic slowly chipped away until it had tied things up 19-all on a Blair Riney ace, after she had gotten a kill. Abigail Williams got a kill to put Catholic up 20-19. Catholic had set point at 24-21 when DC went on a run of its own.
Newcom had a kill and scored another point to cut the advantage to 24-23. Emma Rogers got a service ace to tie things at 24. Newcom had an ace for a 25-24 lead and DC won 26-24 on a Catholic error at the net.
Catholic went up 11-7 in the second set, but DC fought back itself to tie it 18-all and then go up 20-18 with Mary Grayce Hill serving. Catholic tied it 21-all but a kill by DC’s Kayedon Mattingly and an ace by Lexi Owen put DC up 23-21. Two more DC kills allowed it to escape 25-23 and take a 2-0 set lead.
DC took command early in the third set and kept rolling, getting up 20-10. Catholic made a short run to get back to 21-14, but Hill got on a serving roll that saw DC’s lead go back to 24-14 before Sydney DeRossitt ended the match with a kill at 25-15.
“Focus, we want to get this done in three,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said of what the team talked about after the first set. “Now is not the time to be fancy, it’s not the time to be an individual player, they worked together as a team.
“The third set, our aggressive net play, then just us covering better. Sometimes we struggle covering tips, but after we get burned a few times we make the adjustments. The energy, I felt like we kept momentum on our side.”
DC is 6-4 on the season.
Newcom finished with 11 kills and two service aces. Owen had 14 assists, five blocks and four kills. DeRossitt also had four kills.
Catholic fell to 1-3.
Emily Christian had 20 digs for Catholic. Karson Tipmore had 15 digs. Riney also had 15 digs and led Catholic with nine kills. Abigail Williams and Olivia Castlen each had seven kills. Kennedy Murphy had 25 assists and 10 digs.
“We made way too many errors,” Catholic coach Brian Hardison said. “You can’t beat people like that. Let’s not worry about trying to beat them, let’s not beat ourselves, that was the talk. After they went up 6-1, we said, ‘Guys, we’re not doing what we just discussed. You better be ready to take the floor against them.’ ”
