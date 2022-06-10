Daviess County will face a challenge in unbeaten Ballard

The moment of truth has arrived for the Daviess County softball team.
The Lady Panthers will be in a prime time matchup against unbeaten Ballard in the Friday quarterfinals of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop KHSAA State Softball Tournament.
DC will face Ballard at 7 p.m. CT at John Cropp Stadium at the University of Kentucky.
DC is 31-5. Ballard is 36-0. The last time Ballard lost a softball game, it was to Daviess County, 2-1 in last year’s State Tournament.
“We don’t ever talk about the record,” Ballard coach Alan Jones said.
“Our whole focus is one game at a time, one inning at a time. We wanted to win district, win region, get to the state tournament. We know Friday will be a tough game, I think it will be the best one of the four (quarterfinals).”
DC scored two runs in the seventh inning of last year’s matchup to pull the upset and end Ballard’s season.
Two top pitchers will be on display in the circle. Brooke Gray is considered one of the best pitchers in the state for Ballard. Daviess County will have Raylee Roby in the circle. Both Gray and Roby are juniors.
Gray took the loss against Daviess County last year despite allowing just four hits and striking out 12. This year the left-hander is 28-0 with a 0.84 ERA with 350 strikeouts in 166 1/3 innings. She’s tied for second in the state in victories and strikeouts.
Roby (21-4, 1.34 ERA) got the victory against Ballard last year, allowing an unearned run and four hits while striking out four. Roby has 239 strikeouts this year.
Jones said Roby has “a really good screwball, and she has a riseball that’s really good. Roby is fantastic, their catcher (Millie Roberts) is phenomenal.”
Both Gray and Ballard top hitter Emory Donaldson told Louisville media that last year’s state tournament loss stayed with the team for a long time, and they were looking forward to a rematch with the stakes being a chance to advance to the state tournament final four.
Donaldson, a junior, leads Ballard in hitting at .522 and has 15 home runs, tied for fourth in the state along with Daviess County junior Jessie Daniels, who’s batting .472.
Ballard has put up big run numbers, but it’s also 8-0 in 1-run games this season, including an 8-7 win over Male in the 7th Region championship game.
For its part, Daviess County has the knowledge that it can beat Ballard, and the Lady Panthers should be undaunted by Ballard’s record, while knowing they’ll have to play their best game of the season to advance.
“It was a tough game last year,” DC senior outfielder Katie Mewes said. “Knowing we’ve played them before, knowing we can compete at that level, that helps us out.”
“We don’t see them, we’re not any place that they normally play, we’re not seeing them putting up gaudy numbers and that type of thing,” DC coach John Biggs said. “Our girls know they’re a good solid team, they may face some of their kids in travel ball. We were going to focus on us, that’s going to be our approach. We’ll take our chances. Our biggest adjustment might be playing at 7 o’clock at night.”
After several days of practice, DC knows it has to see what are balls and strikes at the plate, and it has to adjust to the umpire’s strike zone. That was a big takeaway from DC’s 3-0 win over Estill County in the first round.
“The biggest thing we learned in that game was we’ve got to understand the strike zone, we can’t chase,” Biggs said. “That’s been our main focus this week, what’s a strike, what’s not a strike. We can’t chase borderline pitches, if we chase borderline pitches and miss, that reinforces the umpire to think that might be a strike.”
Gray has been described as more of a crafty pitcher with good movement on balls she throws.
“She’s going to throw in the lower 60s, she does a good job of getting ahead either by throwing a strike or getting you to swing at something out of the zone,” Biggs said of Gray. “She’s confident enough in her control, she’s going to take what the umpire gives her and push it a little further.
“They’re not undefeated without being a really good team. We’ve been on a steady, positive flow. Our overall game this year, it was pretty much constant improvement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.