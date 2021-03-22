Both Daviess County High School boys and girls bowling teams will compete in the KHSAA State Bowling Championships early this week at the Executive Strike & Spare in Louisville.
CJ Snyder from Daviess County was second in the regional last week and will be in the boys individual championships on Tuesday. Boys team championships will also be on Tuesday.
Maddie Phelps from DC will be in the girls individual championships on Wednesday, when the girls team championships are also contested.
Daviess County’s girls bowling team won the 1st Region championship last weekend in Paducah.
The Lady Panthers dropped the top seed Graves County on the way to the title.
On the boys side, Daviess County entered as the second seed before knocking off No. 10 seed Barren County and third-seeded Apollo to reach the championship match. Top-seeded McCracken County won the regional championship.
Individually at regionals, Snyder finished second after losing to McCracken County’s fourth-seeded Elliott Wilson, 230-222.
Apollo’s Tyler Head was the third seed and lost to Wilson in the opening match, 220-174.
Head, a sophomore, will also be competing in the individual state championships on Monday.
Phelps was the No. 4 seed in the regional and she topped Henderson County’s Maggie Johnson, 247-174, before losing to the eventual region champion, Barren County’s Chloe Tooley, 178-174.
