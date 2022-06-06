Daviess County had to overcome some tough patches, and a very solid Estill County ballclub, to advance to the elite eight of the Clark’s Pump-and-Shop Softball State Tournament.
DC pitcher Raylee Roby got the tough outs when she needed them. There was enough offense for DC to escape with a 3-0 win.
Now comes the challenge of a season. DC will meet Ballard, a 36-0 team from Louisville, in the quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m. CT at John Cropp Stadium.
It will be a marquee matchup that will feature the Lady Panthers, with virtually the same personnel from last season, who beat Ballard 2-1 in a very tight first-round game in June 2021.
That win was the start of a run for Daviess County to the state championship game, where it was stopped 13-2 by Butler.
“We’re going to come back on Monday and devise a game plan,” DC coach John Biggs said Saturday afternoon in Lexington. “They are good, there’s no doubt they are good. I’m sure there’s some motivation on their part.
“We told our girls we need to have a good week of practice; we’ll devise a game plan on how we’re going to approach things, then we’ll see what happens.”
Both Ballard and Daviess County were in the top five of state softball rankings most of the season.
Roby has shown two straight games that she can work out of jams, ending the regional championship game with a called third strike against Owensboro Catholic, then Saturday getting an inning-ending strikeout in the top of the sixth inning when Estill County had baserunners on second and third.
All season long, Roby has been comfortable letting her defense work behind her, and she induced a lot of fly ball outs against Estill County.
“Raylee did a good job, she may not have been at her best today, but she was efficient enough and we made all the plays we needed to make,” Biggs said.
“There were a couple of times we gave them the opportunity for another out, we should have sealed it up, those things are going to happen. I liked the way we kept trusting the process, understanding what we were trying to do.”
Jessie Daniels had the big knock for DC with a 2-run home run to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning.
It was a victory in a tight game that kept DC’s season going at 31-5. Now, the Lady Panthers will have nearly a week to prepare for a stellar softball team.
Ballard dropped Johnson Central 10-0 in five innings Saturday. Brooke Gray was dominant in the pitching circle as she has been all season long, striking out 10 batters on 58 pitches and giving up just one hit.
Ballard cracked the game on in the second inning when it scored nine runs on six hits.
Ballard head coach Alan Jones emphasized a quick start would be crucial for the Bruins, though he thought the lineup was passive at the plate in the first inning. But the Bruins’ drought stopped there, as the hits and runs started piling on from the second inning onward.
“We didn’t wait until the fourth inning like we did against Male,” Ballard coach Alan Jones told the media Saturday. “We went back to being Ballard. We hit the heck out of the ball. We ran (and) stole a lot of bases. We played our game.”
Ballard had to rally to beat Male 8-7 in the 7th Region championship game.
Emory Donaldson had a 2-run home run for Ballard and she said her team needed to be aggressive at the plate.
“We wanted to come out and smack some people in the mouth the first round,” Donaldson said Saturday. “Last year, our bats were not hot at all. This year, (we) were just focusing on scoring early and getting out in front for our pitcher.”
