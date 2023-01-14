Daviess County earned a sweep in girls and boys basketball over Apollo High School on Friday at Eagle Arena.
It took some doing for both DC teams to prevail.
Adylan Ayer scored the last 17 points for Daviess County to push it to a 66-61 win in the girls 9th District matchup with Apollo.
Daviess County’s boys held on for a 54-53 win after having a 20-point lead early in the third quarter.
GIRLS DAVIESS COUNTY 66, APOLLO 61
Ayer started taking over with her team down by 10, 59-49 with 2:40 to play in regulation. She scored on a traditional 3-point play and didn’t quit until she hit a corner 3-pointer to put DC up 62-61 with 53 seconds to play, and made four free throws in the last 30 seconds to secure the victory.
Ayer, a senior guard, finished with 31 points and made all eight of her free throws. Zoey Beehn scored 13 points and Madison Spurrier had 11 for DC.
“Coach called a timeout with two minutes left, at that point I thought we needed to pick it up as a team, I didn’t want to come out with a loss,” Ayer said. “Once we got the trap going, our defense was good, we got some turnovers, I hit some fastbreak layups and everything worked out from there.”
DC wasn’t gaining any momentum until it turned the defensive heat up.
“I feel like we had a chance, maybe it was slight, and we came out with the slight chance,” Ayer said.
DC coach Stephen Haile said the team started out with some pressure defense, and wasn’t moving quite quick enough to make it effective, so he waited to bring the traps again until the last couple of minutes.
DC went to 7-10 on the season, 1-2 in the 9th District.
“We can’t press all game long, we’ve got to pick our spots,” Haile said “At the end we just picked it up and the girls started making plays. Adylan carried us the last three or four minutes of the game. When she puts her head down and gets to the rim, she can make something happen, she’s a great free throw shooter. I was just happy to come away with the win.”
Kennedy Lane scored a game-high 33 points and made five 3-pointers. Gizelle Whitlock scored 10 points for Apollo.
“She played really well,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said of Lane. “She’s so good at being able to score in a variety of ways. She can get to the rim, she can get to the free throw line, she can knock down the 3.”
Apollo went to 5-13, 0-3 in the 9th District.
BOYS DAVIESS COUNTY 54, APOLLO 53
Daviess County had a 27-17 lead at halftime and went on a 10-0 run to start the third quarter to build that advantage to 20 points (37-17).
With both teams playing a methodical style, Apollo slowly chipped away at the lead, and it had a 7-0 run that cut the DC lead to 48-47 with 1:50 to play in regulation.
Gage Phelps scored on a drive and Ayden Ayer made two free throws to get the lead back out to 52-47. Zjhan Tutt hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left, and Kobe Kelly added another 3 with four seconds left for the final margin. Apollo was out of timeouts so it couldn’t stop the clock after the Kelly 3.
Phelps led Daviess County with 19 points. Ayer and Evan Hillard each scored 13 points.
DC went to 6-9 on the season, 1-2 in the 9th District. DC made 18-of-27 from the floor for 66% and 5-of-6 from 3-point range.
“We’re trying to get movement, get some screens, and be deliberate,” DC coach Neil Hayden said. “They went to a zone, extended it out. I don’t like how it went, but I like how it closed. Finding a way to win is important for us. It gives us a win in the district, a win in the rivalry, three wins in the last four, gives us two in a row, that’s what we’re trying to build on.”
Zjhan Tutt led Apollo with 20 points and Kobe Kelly added 19. Apollo made 8-of-26 on 3-pointers.
Apollo is 3-12 on the season, 0-3 in the 9th District.
SCORING
GIRLS
DAVIESS COUNTY 18 15 10 23 _ 66
APOLLO 21 17 11 12 _ 61
Daviess County (66) _ Ayer 31, Beehn 13, Spurrier 11, Henry 9, Roberts 2.
Apollo (61) _ Lane 33, Whitlock 10, Lee 9, Sapp 9.
BOYS
DAVIESS COUNTY 13 14 14 13 _ 54
APOLLO 8 9 14 22 _ 53
Daviess County (54) _ Phelps 19, Ayer 13, Hillard 13, Oberst 7, Renfrow 2.
Apollo (53) _ Tutt 20, Kelly 19, Dixon 7, Hein 5, Stites 2.
