Daviess County made some history for itself in the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament championship match.
The Lady Panthers won their second straight regional crown in a high-intensity 3-2 victory over Whitesville Trinity in a loud and packed Owensboro Catholic gym.
DC prevailed 19-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13, 15-8.
“I have some fighters, I could not be more proud of the way we played,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “All week, it had been all about setting history for them, we thought well we’re setting history too by getting the repeat.
“Trinity, they came out on fire. They came out wanting it. My girls came back and said ‘nope, not happening, we’re setting history here.’ I’m very proud of that.”
Daviess County (22-9) will travel to Bowling Green for a Semi-State match in the State Volleyball Tournament at 7 p.m.
The Lady Panthers had to get there first, and it was anything but easy.
Trinity got going late in the first set behind some hitting by Georgia Howard and won 25-19 after holding a 20-18 lead.
DC was quicker at the net in the second set, building a 14-7 lead. Trinity fought back to tie things 16-16. DC went on a 7-1 run with the highlight being Lexi Owen’s over her head back tip for a 21-16 lead. Adylan Ayer, Owen and Sydney DeRossitt all were strong down the stretch, with Owen getting a block to end the set and tie the match 1-1.
Trinity got back on top in the third set and won it with a 5-2 run and a Hannah Nash kill to end the set 25-22..
The Lady Panthers went to attack mode early in the fourth set, building a 17-3 lead before winning it 25-13 and making the fifth set winner take all for a trip to the State Tournament.
Josie Newcom had four kills early for DC, and she and DeRossitt began working each side of the floor for kills. DC got going with the speed game and finished off the match 15-8, setting off a wild celebration with the team and DC’s cheering section.
Newcom and DeRossitt controlled the set at the net and pushed their team to the regional championship.
“Overall awesome game, from getting small pickups, to transitioning to finding the holes to hit in, DeRossitt had an awesome game,” Bailey said. “That was a long time coming, things clicked for her.”
Newcom said the strategy was simple in the fifth set.
“Swing hard,” Newcom said. “We wanted to win. We started slow then we got the fast tempo in.”
Newcom had 21 kills and 16 digs for Daviess County. DeRossitt had 15 kills. Ayer had 11 kills and four blocks. Owen had 41 assists, nine digs and five blocks. Kayla Clark had 28 digs. Mary Grace Hill had 11 digs. Taylor Roberts had 10 digs.
Trinity’s season ended with a fine 27-6 record.
“We’d never got here before,” Trinity coach Daniel Morris said. “We had a record season. I’m overwhelmed with how well we played all year long.”
The large Trinity contingent showed just how much the community was behind the Lady Raiders.
“It’s huge, it shows that a school with 105 can take on anybody,” Morris said.
Trinity’s Cassidy Morris had 17 kills, seven digs. Abby Payne had 10 digs. Josie Aull had 42 assists, 11 digs. Howard had 15 digs and seven kills. Nash had 14 kills. Taylor Pedley had 21 digs. Kenzie McDowell had five kills. Bailey Millay had eight digs.
