Daviess County defeated Floyd Central (Ind.) 21-14 in overtime in a high school football game on Friday night at Floyds Knobs, Indiana.
Running back Gunnar Evans scored in OT for the game-clincher.
“This was a great game for us to play,” said DCHS head coach Matt Brannon, whose team’s originally-scheduled game at Ohio County wound up being a COVID casualty. “It was a great experience for us to play a tradition-rich program and find a way to win on the road in a tough atmosphere.
“Playing a game like this will help us in the postseason.”
Panthers senior quarterback Joe Humphreys completed 30-of-50 passes for four touchdowns but also was intercepted four times.
DC once again got a huge performance from receiver Max Dees, who caught 10 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.
The Panthers also got a receiving touchdown from Carter Hamilton, and Decker Renfrow had eight receptions for 94 yards.
Daviess County dominated statistically, finishing with 410 yards compared to 197 for the host Highlanders (0-4).
The Panthers were hindered, however, by five turnovers.
DC (3-1) is back in action next Friday night when it visits Madisonville-North Hopkins.
HANCOCK COUNTY 37, EDMONSON COUNTY 8Fullback Logan Willis rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns to drive the unbeaten Hornets past the host Wildcats in Brownsville.
Willis scored on runs of 61, 20 and 20 yards.
Hancock County quarterback Cole Dixon scored on a 1-yard TD run, and Bradyn Wathen added a scoop-and-score of 18 yards as the Hornets improved to 4-0 on the season.
With the loss, the Wildcats slipped to 0-4.
Hancock County is back on the gridiron next Friday night when it entertains Crittenden County at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
