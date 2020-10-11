Daviess County High School’s girls’ cross country team placed all five of its scoring runners in the top 10 to win the Red Race in the Fast Cats Classic on Saturday at Yellow Creek Park.
The Lady Panthers (31) — ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 3-A — featured Emily Ann Roberts (2nd, 19:34), Ainsley Taylor (4th, 19:51), Emily Rempe (7th, 20:03), Elli Crabtree (8th, 20:06), and Katelyn Ahart (10th, 20:38).
“I’m proud of this team,” DCHS coach Mark Fortney said. “We really worked well as a team and had seven girls under 21 (minutes).
“We have to continue to work hard over the next couple of weeks in preparation for the postseason. We’re in pretty good shape — we’re getting closer to where we want to be.”
Hancock County (233) placed ninth. Scoring runners for the Lady Hornets were Della Nevitt (40th 23:17), Allyson Voyles (45th, 23:55), Isabella Ross (53rd, 24:52), Eroica Lindsey (57th, 25:38), and Lauren Proctor (66th, 26:27).
In the White Race, Daviess County (46) placed second and Owensboro Catholic (100) was fifth.
DC scorers were Micah Sagar (2nd, 21:41), Kyra Rowan (3rd, 21:59), Destiny Miles (4th, 22:27), Roz Perkins (17th, 24:42), and Abby Evans (26th, 26:15).
Catholic was led by Ella Claire Goetz (10th, 23:50) and Ashten Tignor (14th, 24:39), and Owensboro had a pair in the top 10 — Ashley Colburn (6th, 23:18) and Tasih Pettigrew (7th, 23:25).
BOYS PANTHERS ROLL TO FAST CATS TITLEJustin Shelton’s ninth-place finish (16:51) paced balanced Daviess County — the state’s No. 2 team in Class 3-A — to the championship in the Red Race in the Fast Cats Classic cross country competition at Yellow Creek Park.
Also scoring for the Panthers (66) were Bryson McGary (12th, 17:04), Logan Gish (13th, 17:05), Caleb Tidwell (17th, 17:15), and Parker Leachman (20th, 17:21).
DC completed the race without its top three runners — Brady Terry, Alex Adams, and Nolan Kurz — who are nursing nagging ailments.
“We had some guys step up today because they know what’s on the line,” Panthers coach Mark Fortney said. “I thought we would be in the mix.”
Apollo, led by Thomas Ashby’s seventh-place finish (16:41), placed ninth (219).
Also scoring for the Eagles were Jake Alvey (37th, 17:58), Josh Thomas (53rd, 19:12), Austin King (62nd, 2017), and Jonathan Hooker (67th, 21:41).
In the White Race, area top-25 finishers included Owensboro’s Nathanial Turner (3rd, 17:23), Owensboro’s Adrian Askin (4th, 17:37), Daviess County’s Jake Turner (9th, 18:07), Owensboro Catholic’s Luke Payne (14th, 18:46), and Daviess County’s Nathan Johnson (21st, 19:28).
VOLLEYBALL CATHOLIC SWEEPS HENDERSONOwensboro Catholic defeated host Henderson County in straight sets, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14.
Leading the way for the Lady Aces were Jenna Glenn (10 digs), Cate Sights (8 kills, 4 blocks), Paige Miles (8 kills, 2 blocks), Madeline Castlen (12 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs), Kennedy Murphy (2 aces, 29 assists), Allie Hamilton (8 kills, 6 digs), Lexie Miles (6 kills), Emily Christian (6 aces, 7 digs), Delaney Flaherty (15 digs), and Lilly Farmer (8 assists).
APOLLO FALLS AT GRAYSONGrayson County defeated visiting Apollo 25-23, 25-18, 24-26, 19-25, 15-11 in Leitchfield.
E-Gals stat leaders were Aliyah Carwile (17 kills), Maddi Boswell (15 kills), Brylee Rhodes (7 kills, 2 blocks, 6 aces), Tallie Satterfield (7 kills), Allie Hargitt (41 assists, 2 aces), Anslee Hopewell (20 digs), Abby Spong (8 digs), and Courtney Hagan (6 digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.