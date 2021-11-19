Daviess County at St. Xavier
Classification: 6-A.
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. (CT)
Site: St. Xavier Stadium, Louisville.
Records: Daviess County 11-1. St. Xavier 11-1.
Last meeting: St. X won 41-8 on Nov. 7, 2014, in first round of KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs in Louisville.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.