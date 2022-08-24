Daviess County picked up the pace better in the second half, and that pushed it to a 9-0 win over Apollo in girls soccer.
The Lady Panthers got two goals from Kate McCain to lead them to the 9th District victory Tuesday night at Deer Park Field.
McCain scored back-to-back goals in a span of nine minutes in the second half to push a 4-0 lead to 6-0. The first goal was the second rebound off of a miss that McCain cleaned up.
The Lady Panthers picked up the pace considerably in the second half after building a 3-0 lead in the first 40 minutes.
“I think we came out a little anxious, a little goal hungry, the first half we struggled in finding each other,” said McCain, a sophomore. “The second half we came out looking for each other more, playing as a team, we hustled a lot more in the second half, found more feet, I was proud of how we did in the second half.
“We got a lot of people in, we’ve just got to find more ways to get it to the goal. We’re a lot more offensive, but it’s taking too long to find the back of the net.”
McCain did a good job pushing the ball into the offensive third in the first half.
Reagan Chinn received a pass and made a shot from 20 yards for DC’s first goal in the eighth minute.
After a shot that hit off the crossbar, Brooke Schwartz was there to connect for a 2-0 lead in the 10th minute.
DC freshman Bailey Brown got an open shot in the middle of the 18-yard box that she hit for a 3-0 lead in the 31st minute.
More from this section
The Lady Panthers’ offense became more fluid in the second half.
“We wanted to move the ball more quickly, we wanted to communicate better, it’s our fourth game in four days, we had a long trip last weekend,” DC coach David Sandifer said. “We needed to be a little more energetic, a little quicker. It’s hard to argue with the result. It’s about how we play, because we’re trying to get better.
“We played 22 girls. I don’t mind it because it gets some younger kids some playing time and some experience and that’s a good thing, but it has to do with how we play.”
Molly Floyd, another freshman, got an open shot through the keeper from 20 yards and a 4-0 DC lead in the 46th minute.
DC had its reserves in at the 60th minute and Lily Hoagland scored for a 7-0 lead. Lillian Coombs added to the advantage for DC at 8-0. Jessie Harwood finished the scoring from 15 yards out.
DC took 35 shots.
Daviess County is 5-3, 2-1 in district play, and had a high level of competition last weekend at the Smokey Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. DC went 1-2, losing to a tough Hyde High School team from Hendersonville, Tennessee, 3-2.
“We played some really good teams this weekend and we played really well,” Sandifer said. “We didn’t win a couple of the games, we lost to a defending Tennessee state champion whose record of the last six or seven years is pretty impressive.”
Apollo fell to 1-5, 0-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.