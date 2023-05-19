OWESPTS-05-19-23 DC SPRING FOOTBALL

Daviess County quarterback Lake Wilson runs with the ball against North Hardin on Nov. 4, 2022, at Reid Stadium.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Daviess County High School tried some different setups for spring football practice, and coach Matt Brannon was pleased with the initial results.

“We went three weeks, and got nine practices in,” Brannon said. “We did exactly what we wanted to accomplish, we got some young kids some reps.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.