Daviess County High School tried some different setups for spring football practice, and coach Matt Brannon was pleased with the initial results.
“We went three weeks, and got nine practices in,” Brannon said. “We did exactly what we wanted to accomplish, we got some young kids some reps.”
DC went to practicing in platoons during spring drills, and the plan is to carry that over to when preseason camp opens this summer. The Panthers were 7-5 and won a game in the Class 6-A playoffs, 34-27 over North Hardin.
“We made a decision early in the winter, we went to a coaches clinic, one of the things we kept hearing from speakers, most times at big successful schools, how they practice is in platoons,” Brannon said.
“We went completely two platoon. We had some seniors we said would play on both sides of the ball. We had to design practices a little differently. One of the head coaches said to us you’ve got to be comfortable where practices are not as clean, or as sharp as we want. We had a lot of younger kids playing in the spring. I could see where that will help us with our competition level.”
There were 65 DC players out for spring practice, which was a strong turnout. DC has 75 upperclassmen in grades 10-12, and DC was missing about a dozen key players who were playing baseball or with the track and field team. Quarterback Lake Wilson was playing baseball this spring.
More from this section
“We were missing 10 to 12 key players, but that definitely allowed us to get some young kids some work,” Brannon said. “The competition, the amount we were able to install. We have the numbers now, where we can try to sustain that in the fall.”
Not all positions can be platooned, but DC can do that with some key positions up front.
“We can get to the point where we have solidified offensive and defensive lines,” Brannon said. “It helps kids specialize, they’re learning one position, and they can maximize their ability.”
There are some players who will be sophomore linemen who should find time in those rotations. Some inexperienced skill position players got reps, but Brannon said they weren’t the main focus in the spring.
Sam Clark was a player who had a good spring on the defensive line. Ryder Cunningham is a returning offensive lineman who will be at center and middle linebacker, and he also had a good spring.
They and the rest of the Panthers had a good spring to figure out some better ways to practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.