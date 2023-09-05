Daviess County has had a successful run the last two high school football seasons. The Panthers were 7-5 last year with a win in the Class 6-A playoffs.
They went a fantastic 11-2 in 2021, the fourth-best mark in Class 6-A, in the senior season for quarterback Joe Humphreys. The Panthers won two games in the 6-A playoffs that season.
After falling 50-7 to Owensboro last Friday, Daviess County is 0-3 with a road game at North Hardin this Friday.
“We haven’t been in this position for awhile, we need to work through some adversity and grow,” DC coach Matt Brannon said in his office Friday night. “We’ve got some young guys, our leaders are frustrated, we’ve got some healing to do for sure, but I think there’s some positive things we can build off of.
“With Catholic we got big played, and it was the snowball effect. We were in the fight a little bit tonight.”
Catholic beat DC 5-0.
DC had a 9-play opening drive against OHS that stalled at the Devils’ 29-yard line. That was an overall positive for Daviess County.
“The key for us is we’re essentially an option team, we were leaving people unblocked, making the right reads, taking advantage of mismatches,” Brannon said of what DC did well early against OHS. “It’s when you see triple option teams in college that they’re not used to seeing, the defense is going to adjust to it.
“We’ve got to get on the board early, take advantage of them not knowing exactly how we’re doing things.”
More from this section
DC ended up with 104 yards in total offense against an Owensboro team that got tougher as the night went long.
Russ Crowe has been the starting quarterback for DC as a senior.
“Russ has figured it out, it’s just first time he’s ever played quarterback,” Brannon said. “Three games in he’s getting better each week, and he’s playing every snap on defense. He’s a heck of a player, he’s a competitor.”
Crowe had a pick six against OHS with an 18-yard interception return against OHS. That was another play Daviess County could build on going forward.
DC knew it would have a tough time offensively for a while, with new players having a lot of added responsibilities. DC has yet to score an offensive touchdowns. DC was also without two-way linemen Gil Nicodemus and Cam Taylor, and those losses have been major.
“It was sophomore, sophomore, sophomore (on the offensive line), then on the other side a junior who’d never played before, junior that’s never played before,” Brannon said. “We’ve got guys playing both ways for the first time in their career.”
Starting the season with two strong teams like Owensboro Catholic and OHS has also been a factor in the Panthers’ start. Catholic is 3-0 and considered one of the better teams in the state in Class 2-A. OHS also had a top-heavy schedule that contributed to its 1-2 start, but it is considered a strong team in 5-A.
“That’s going to be our struggle for our coaches and players, we’ve got a lot of young coaches on our staff that were players here who were able to enjoy success, and we haven’t been on this side of the coin,” Brannon said. “There’s some growth we’re going to have to do in our coaching staff. The key for us is to keep this afloat. We knew this first half of the schedule was going to be brutal. If we can survive and get to Warren Central, Meade, some schools similar to us, we can compete.
“We’ve got to get healthy, and continue to do our best every day to keep the ship floating.”
