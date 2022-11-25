Daviess County High School’s girls’ basketball program went 18-12 in the first season of the Stephen Haile era in 2021-22, but the Lady Panthers left some meat on the bone when they were eliminated by Apollo in the first round of the 9th District Tournament.
A year older, wiser and more familiar with Haile’s philosophy, DC will look to take a step up in Year Two.
“We got better toward the end of the season, by which time I understood our players better and they understood me better,” Haile said. “We were young in some spots, playing three freshmen quite a few minutes, but I thought we grew as a team as the season progressed.
“We have more overall athleticism in the program this season, and we’re going to need it because our schedule is going to be much, much tougher this time around.”
Leading the way for Daviess County will be longtime standout Adylan Ayer, a senior guard who led the squad in scoring (12.2 ppg) and rebounding (5.6 rpg) last season.
“Adylan continues to get better for us,” Haile said. “Not only is she a very good player, she’s turned into the leader we need her to be. She’s working hard every day, leading by example and holding her teammates accountable.”
Another key player will be 5-11 sophomore forward Zoey Beehn (7 ppg, 4.3 rpg).
“Zoey is a strong inside player who has learned to finish better at the rim,” Haile said. “She has the ability to score inside and out, and she’s capable of being a very good rebounder for us — something we need her to be.”
A big loss is sophomore guard Lily Hoagland, who is likely out for the season following ankle surgery. Last season, as a freshman, Hoagland was the team’s second-leading scorer at 10 points per game.
Other key returnees include senior forward Madison Spurrier (5.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg), senior forward Maggie Hancock, sophomore point guard Emme Roberts and freshman guard Briley Henry (3.0 ppg).
“Madison has improved her outside shooting and is improved overall with a summer of AAU ball,” Haile said. “Maggie hustles and rebounds and plays her role well.
“Emme has improved her shot and just needs more varsity experience to be a key factor, and Briley shoots the ball very well — she could emerge as a starter for us.”
Freshman guard Molly Hancock also figures to challenge for playing time.
“We’ll be young on the bench,” Haile said, “so we’ll need some youngsters to step up and contribute to the cause.”
Haile said the preseason has been full of positive vibes.
“The players have come in here and worked very hard, and they’ve bought into what we’re trying to teach them,” he said. “It’s a little bit easier, a little more fluid the second time around, and I think we’re seeing the results of that. Players know what to expect of our coaching staff, and we know what to expect of them. In the preseason, we’re definitely ahead of where we were last season.”
Haile also believes the Lady Panthers can evolve into a tournament contender by the end of the season.
“The 9th District is one of the toughest around, year in and year out, and we have to be prepared and ready to go every time we step on the court in a district game,” Haile said. “And, there are obviously some other very good teams in the region. Owensboro Catholic won the district, and they’re always tough to beat. Meade County is the defending 3rd Region champion, and they’re certainly one of the teams to beat in the region.
“We’re going to have to stay healthy, and we’re going to have to find ways to win close games. We did this better at the end of last season than at the beginning, so I hope there’s some carry-over in this area — we need to make smart decisions when it matters most, and this is going to be the key to being successful at tournament time.”
