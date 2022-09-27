Daviess County’s girls were focused on trying and be one of the teams behind Marshall County that would advance out of the Girls State Golf First Round on Tuesday at Owensboro Country Club.
But that view may change depending on whether Alexa Salamah can play in the first round for DC. She suffered a shoulder injury on the back 9 of the 2nd Region Tournament last week at Henderson Country Club. Daviess County won the regional by more than 50 strokes, but this is a different level of play with Marshall County at Site 1.
Salamah is DC’s No. 1 player, but she will be a tee-time decision on whether she competes. Daviess County will continue with five players as a team if Salamah can’t go.
“She’s really just a game-time decision as far as how her shoulder feels,” DC coach Jonas Billingsley said.
Claire Reynolds was second overall in the girls regional and led DC with a 73, as the Lady Panthers scorched the HCC course for a 325.
Daviess County got 83 each from Salamah and Baylie Billingsley, while Annalee Yager fired 86. Billingsley was seventh overall and Salamah was eighth.
During the regular season, Salamah and Reynolds were scoring leaders for DC, which had two wins and four second-place finishes in seven tournaments where they played as a team.
“Alexa has finished a tad higher than Claire, but as far as turning on and seeing progression through the year, Claire it has seemed like every tournament she has taken a next step,” Jonas Billingsley said. “Both girls are super consistent, they practice a lot.
“I don’t want to leave our three and four golfers. Baylie’s best finish prior to this year was a 95, this year she has finished with 79 and had multiple low rounds in the 80s. Annalee, her best finish was 90 before this year, and she’s put up three or four rounds in the 80s this year.”
Thirty golfers from each State First Round site will advance to the State Final Rounds Tournament for a total of 90 participants: the top three teams and top 15 individuals from non-advancing teams from each of the three first-round sites. The State Final Rounds will be at Bowling Green Country Club on Oct. 6-8.
Apollo’s Mary Ann Lyons, Ohio County’s Elli Graves, and Owensboro Catholic’s Addie-Belle Rutman were area individual qualifiers from the 2nd Region.
Marshall County is the heavy favorite to be the top team advancing out of State Site 1, it shot a 315 to win the 1st Region. South Warren shot 335 to win the 3rd Region. West Jessamine shot 326 to win the 4th Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.