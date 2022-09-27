Daviess County’s girls were focused on trying and be one of the teams behind Marshall County that would advance out of the Girls State Golf First Round on Tuesday at Owensboro Country Club.

But that view may change depending on whether Alexa Salamah can play in the first round for DC. She suffered a shoulder injury on the back 9 of the 2nd Region Tournament last week at Henderson Country Club. Daviess County won the regional by more than 50 strokes, but this is a different level of play with Marshall County at Site 1.

