Daviess County had a bright two minutes of offensive soccer in the last two minutes of the first half against Meade County in the 3rd Region Girls Soccer Tournament.
Two goals by Kate McCain at the end of the first half held up through the second 40 minutes, and Daviess County beat Meade 2-0 Monday evening at Eagle Stadium.
The Lady Panthers will move on to the regional semifinals against Ohio County on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Daviess County is 12-8 on the season. Meade County’s season finished 9-7-4.
DC coach David Sandifer knows the team will have to be much more in tune early against Ohio County.
“We were lethargic, we were lackadaisical, we came out not ready to play,” Sandifer said. “Maybe that’s a symptom of being on fall break, not having a normal routine. You’ve got to be better than that. That’s not going to work.
“The way we started the game we were very slow. You’re not going to be successful playing that way.”
Lillian Coombs got a through ball to McCain, who put it past the Meade keeper for a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute.
Bailey Brown got the ball on a counter less than a minute later and served it into McCain, who made a close-in shot with 30 seconds left in the first half.
“The first one was a very good finish, and the second one was she made the effort to cut in front of the keeper and win that ball on the cross from Bailey Brown, that was a good combination goal,” Sandifer said. “The pass Lillian made to Kate was a good ball too. You can’t play 38 minutes of slow soccer, well I guess you can technically and then get rescued by two goals.
“I guess for roughly 60 seconds, it’s one of those old coaching adages, goals come in pairs. One team scores and either the team that gets scored on has a little bit of a letdown and gets scored on again, or the team that scored relaxes and gets scored on. It’s remarkable how often goals come paired together.”
Brown hit a shot off the post in the second half, where DC played better overall.
“We hit a couple right at the keeper’s feet, hit a couple right at the keeper’s hands,” Sandifer said. “We’re still going to have to play better (Tuesday night). A team like Ohio County is going to play hard right out of the gate, you’re going to have to be ready for it. I’m going to have to do a better job of getting them mentally ready to play, especially at the beginning of the game.”
