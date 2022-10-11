Daviess County had a bright two minutes of offensive soccer in the last two minutes of the first half against Meade County in the 3rd Region Girls Soccer Tournament.

Two goals by Kate McCain at the end of the first half held up through the second 40 minutes, and Daviess County beat Meade 2-0 Monday evening at Eagle Stadium.

