Owensboro Catholic got the bye in the first round of the 3rd Region Girls Soccer Tournament.
The girls region tournament starts Monday at Apollo High School’s Eagle Stadium.
Daviess County will be playing in a first-round matchup against Meade County at 5:30 p.m. DC is 11-8. Meade County is 9-6-4.
Grayson County and Muhlenberg County play the second game Monday at 7 p.m. Muhlenberg is 11-6-1. Grayson is 6-15.
The winner of Grayson-Muhlenberg will face Owensboro Catholic in the regional semifinals Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Catholic is 15-5-1.
Ohio County (12-6) awaits the winner of Daviess County-Meade in the 7 p.m. semifinal Tuesday. The regional championship is set for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
