Daviess County dominated the Class 3-A Region 1 cross country meet last fall, winning the girls’ championship with 29 points, while second place Madisonville-North Hopkins scored 71 points. DC placed four runners in the top seven in the regional meet.
Lucy Spaw is a Daviess County junior who was the regional champion in 20:05.86.
DC and Spaw should be major factors on the regional and maybe state levels of cross country this season.
Morgan Kobylinski from Ohio County was the top area finisher in the Class 3-A State Cross Country Meet, crossing the line in 31st with 19:48.30.
Spaw was 38th in the State Meet in 20:06.6.
In Class 1-A, Owensboro Catholic and Hancock County will likely be fighting it out for a top team spot in Region 2. The teams tied for second in the regional meet.
Competitors listed were on their schools respective season rosters.
APOLLO
The top returning finisher from the 3-A regional meet for Apollo was sophomore Ava Falloway, who was 21st in 22:48.88. Senior Adyson Mattingly was 25th in 23:14.21. Kirii Mattingly is a sophomore who was 30th in 23:37.43 at the regional meet.
DAVIESS COUNTY
Blakely Greer was third in the regional meet in 20:37.48. Bentlei Stallings was sixth in 20:50. Sally Tidwell was seventh in 20:32.51. All three return with Greer and Tidwell as juniors, and Stallings a sophomore.
Daviess County finished 10th as a team in the 3-A State Meet.
“The girls are looking extremely strong this year, and we are ready to get the season started,” DC coach Josh Bratcher said. “I believe the girls team will be the strongest in the region. We will have Lucy Spaw leading the pack. Lucy is an extremely talented runner and we expect to see great things from her this season.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Peyton Reid had a standout performance in the 1-A state meet last fall, finishing 11th as an eighth grader in 20:29.
More from this section
Reid was second in the regional meet with 21:12.66. Teammate Ainsley Sutter was fourth in the regional in 22:06.24. Both of them will be freshman this season. Both also play for Catholic’s girls’ soccer team, as do Allie Marston and Chloe Marston.
Ashlie Hayden, another freshman, was 15th in the regional meet for Catholic with 24:22.13.
“We’ve got a much larger squad this year, I think the success from the last couple of years has led to some good momentum and hopefully we’ll be able to continue to build upon that,” Catholic coach Jacob Reid said. “Peyton, Ainsley and Ashlie all worked really hard in the offseason after having a good showing at state last year. We’ve got several girls that are playing other sports as well. It’s a challenge to juggle multiple sports, but at a small school you’ve got to be able to make that work. Fortunately for us, cross country compliments all other sports really well and the other coaches have been good to work with.”
OWENSBORO
The Lady Devils return the majority of their State Meet squad from 2022.
“Juniors Keeli Hanley and Addison Edge bring enthusiasm and leadership to this young group of Devils,” OHS coach Byron Morris said. “Sophomore Kiley Palmer looks to lead the team on the course as she continues to compete at a high level.”
Palmer ran 11th in the 3-A regional meet in 21:25.89. Bella Short was 22nd in the regional meet with 22:57.46.
HANCOCK COUNTY
Izzy Ross was third in the 1-A regional meet in 21:42.6 and she will be a sophomore. Ross was 32nd in the state meet with 21:28.40. Carolina Jones was 13th in the regional with 23:55.8 and she will be a freshman.
Sydney Weatherholt had been a long-time runner with Hancock County, but she played volleyball the last couple of years. Weatherholt is returning to run her senior year for Hancock.
“She will be a good addition,” Hancock coach Wes Meserve said of Weatherholt.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Mallory Wilson was the top finisher for Muhlenberg at the 3-A, Region 1 meet in 19th place with 22:40.14. Wilson is a senior. Destin Lacefield is also a senior who was 28th in the regional meet in 23:22.11.
OHIO COUNTY
Kobylinski is a junior ran 20:21.98 in the 3-A, Region 2 meet for sixth place. Lexi Hill is an eighth grader who ran 22:28.26 in the regional meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.