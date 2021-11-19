It’s been a football season to remember for the high-octane Daviess County High School Panthers, who have every intention of continuing it following Friday’s KHSAA Class 6-A playoff game at traditional power St. Xavier.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (CT) at St. Xavier Stadium in Louisville.
“This is definitely a game where we’re going into it with the mindset that we’re going to win,” said Panthers head coach Matt Brannon, whose team is on a nine-game winning streak. “I mean, this is what you play for. We’ve earned the right to be in this position, and we’re going to Louisville with the intention of winning the game and advancing in the playoffs.”
Daviess County (11-1) features one of the commonwealth’s best players in senior quarterback Joe Humphreys, a Kentucky Mr. Football candidate who has completed 248-of-363 passes for 3,789 yards and 47 touchdowns, with just eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 17 TDs.
The Panthers are coming off a 51-28 second-round victory over visiting Henderson County.
In that one, Humphreys threw for 259 yards and five touchdowns, also rushing for two scores. DC also got 113 rushing yards from Gunnar Evans, five receptions for 113 yards from wide receiver Max Dees and two TD receptions each from Decker Renfrow and Isaiah Tomes.
Defensively, the Panthers were led by Evans (12 tackles) and Jack Ball (10 tackles). Daviess County also recovered four fumbles.
“We’re playing good football, and we have been for a while,” Brannon said. “This team consistently responds to every challenge, and that’s the way it’s been the whole season.
“St. X is obviously a very good football team across the board, but we believe we can take advantage of some matchups in this game.”
The Tigers (11-1) — coached by former Bowling Green mentor Kevin Wallace — are also on a nine-game winning steak. St. X is coming off last Friday’s narrow 18-16 win over upset-minded Louisville Manual.
In that one, St. X was led by quarterback Jack Sivori, who completed 14-of-22 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 115 yards and a TD. Wide receiver Michael Duddy caught three passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Tigers were led by Benjamin Marks, who had 10 tackles. Eli Monks had two tackles for loss.
“Their quarterback is a solid player, an effective passer and maybe their best runner,” Brannon said. “Their big receiving threat is Mekhi Smith, who far and away leads the team with 71 catches — no other player on the team has more than 16.”
Brannon acknowledges that St. Xavier’s vaunted depth is a concern.
“They run a fully two-platoon system, and depth is certainly one of the strengths of their team,” Brannon said, “but we’ve faced teams with a lot of depth this season, and we’ve played very well against them. Our guys are in great shape and really looking forward to the challenge that this playoff game represents.
“We need to play solid defense, win the turnover battle and steal some possessions, and then just play our game the way we’re capable of playing it on the offensive side of the ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.