OWESPTS-11-11-22 ROBY SIGNS WITH MURRAY

Daviess County’s Raylee Roby pitches against Ballard during the KHSAA State Softball Tournament on June 11 in Lexington.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Raylee Roby will be playing NCAA Division 1 softball.

Roby, a standout Daviess County pitcher, signed with Murray State University on Wednesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.