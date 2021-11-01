Daviess County will find out how much improvement its made since early in the season with its Semi-State volleyball matchup Monday evening.
DC will travel to Bowling Green for a 7 p.m. match that is the actual first round of the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Winners of semi-state matchups will advance to the state quarterfinals Friday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
DC played at Bowling Green in late August and lost 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-10).
“Bowling Green is a well-coached and extremely disciplined team,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “We played them early on in the season and struggled a bit. This time I am confident we will embrace the challenge and play well.”
The Lady Panthers are 22-9 and were 16-1 in the 3rd Region. They won a high-intensity match with Whitesville Trinity 3-2 on Thursday in the 3rd Region championship match.
That back-and-forth victory helped DC’s confidence going into the state matchup at Bowling Green.
“Going into state with a regional title definitely helps confidence and energy levels,” Bailey said. “In order to be successful, we must work together, limit unforced errors, control what we can control, and capitalize off what we do best.”
What DC has done best in the postseason has been run through its hitters Josie Newcom, Sydney DeRossitt, Adylan Ayer and Mary Grace Hill. Newcom and DeRossitt were particularly tough late in the match against Trinity.
Newcom has 349 kills and Ayer has 235. Ayer also has 66 blocks. Hill has 164 kills and 123 digs.
Lexi Owen has been expert at blocking (102) and passing (737), and also has 145 digs and 41 service aces. Kayla Clark has 265 digs. Newcom has 177 digs.
BG is 32-6 and went 17-0 in the Fourth Region.
Charli Hodges has 321 kills for BG. Lily-Kate Carver has 276 kills. Amirra Bailey has 192 kills and 96 blocks. Elizabeth Maglinger has 198 kills. Kaia Barnett has 944 assists. Kenzie Austin has 376 digs.
Bailey knows her team is up for a challenge from a talented Bowling Green squad. Bailey is also happy DC is getting a state tournament chance for a second straight season.
“Yes, going into it, I feel like early on in the season everybody kind of doubted us, they thought ‘well they had a strong season last year, but I don’t think they can do it again,’ ” Bailey said. “Just knowing we used that to prove the naysayers wrong, I love it. The team has adopted the mindset of the sky’s the limit, these girls, they just come out and play.”
