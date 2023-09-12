Daviess County won the City-County girls’ golf championship on Monday, and DC’s Claire Reynolds was individual champion with 73 at Ben Hawes Golf Club. DC teammate Baylie Billingsley was second with 78.
Annalee Yager was fourth overall with 90, and Briley Billingsley had 92 to round out the scoring for DC.
DC shot 333 for the team win. Owensboro Catholic was second with 393.
Addie Belle Rutman led Catholic with 91 for fifth place. Conleigh Osborne (98), Lanie Ann Osborne (101), and Hannah Robbins (103) where the other scorers for Catholic.
Mary Ann Lyons from Apollo shot 86 for third overall.
Owensboro’s Ryann Kasey shot 97 and Ellie Watson shot 118.
VOLLEYBALL WARREN EAST 3, OWENSBORO 2
Warren East won 21-25, 25-27, 25-14, 25-18, 17-15 at Owensboro.
Ava Fincher had 33 assists, five kills, seven digs for OHS. Addie Travis had 18 kills, seven blocks, six digs. Kiersten Taylor had 15 kills, six aces. Mollie Bratcher had three kills, four blocks. Chase Mather had 13 kills. Rose Larsen had 16 digs for OHS (6-8).
McLEAN COUNTY 3, CLOVERPORT 0
McLean County won 25-18, 25-16, 25-8 in Calhoun. Lexi Conrad had 14 assists and Laney Colburn had 11 kills for McLean County. Rachel Roberts had six kills, five aces. Alicia Bartolon had six assists with five aces for McLean (6-11).
