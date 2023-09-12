Daviess County won the City-County girls’ golf championship on Monday, and DC’s Claire Reynolds was individual champion with 73 at Ben Hawes Golf Club. DC teammate Baylie Billingsley was second with 78.

Annalee Yager was fourth overall with 90, and Briley Billingsley had 92 to round out the scoring for DC.

