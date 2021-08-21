Daviess County High School has tightened the screws, defensively.
The Panthers opened their 2021 football season on the road at Meade County on Friday night, coming away with an eye-opening 30-0 shutout of the host Green Wave.
“Our defense played tremendous football all night long,” DCHS head coach Matt Brannon said. “I’m really excited about the way the whole unit played — it’s a shot in the arm for our team.”
Daviess County played much of the second half without stellar senior quarterback Joe Humphreys (full body cramp), but backup Jack Ball performed well in a reserve role.
Despite three turnovers in the first half, including two in the red zone, the Panthers led 14-0 at intermission.
Carter Hamilton and Damarien Baker each scored two touchowns and Gunnar Evans also found paydirt. Ball threw one TD pass, as did Humphreys.
“Jack Ball did a good job managing this game in the second half,” Brannon said. “He has had minimal reps (at quarterback) and he stepped up for us and did a great job out there.”
Brannon was also pleased with DC’s special teams play.
“We recovered two onside kicks and we got a safety,” Brannon said. “It’s always great when the special teams unit delivers like that.”
Daviess County is back in action next Friday night, playing host to Owensboro Catholic at Reid Stadium.
HANCOCK COUNTY 44, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 0
Logan Willis rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns to help the host Hornets roll to a season-opening shutout victory at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
“I was excited to see us come out early,” HCHS coach Bobby Eubanks said. “The first game, you never know how your team will react. We limited mistakes, and our guys played hard.”
Aiden Weatherholt added a pair of scoring runs for the Hornets, and quarterback Cole Dixon completed 6-of-10 passes for 128 yards and a score.
Austin Volocko hauled in three catches for 66 yards and a TD, and Kaleb Keown added another rushing score. Noah Mize made five receptions for 52 yards.
“It was fun to watch them,” Eubanks said of his players. “We didn’t get to play a second scrimmage, and our first scrimmage didn’t last very long. It was fun to see them get out there. There weren’t any crowd restrictions, so we had a lot of fans there.
“We were just really excited to get out on the field and watch them get after it.”
The Hornets return to action next Friday with a home matchup against Muhlenberg County.
