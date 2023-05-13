The Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament started Friday night with two games, and will continue with four more Saturday at the Daviess County softball field.
Hancock County and host Daviess County were on the field Friday night. Hancock County fell 16-1 to Heritage Hills, Ind., in the first game. The No. 4 Lady Panthers prevailed 11-0 over Warren East in the second game.
Daviess County was in its black uniforms with lime green socks. Lime green was Lauren Girten’s color, and the foul poles at DC are painted lime green with her initials and number also displayed.
The Daviess County High School softball team is continuing its tradition of honoring Girten, who passed away in March 2010, with the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament this weekend.
The annual event serves as a chance for DC and other teams to come together for a showing of unity.
The teams involved all seem to have a kinship with each other every year when this event is going on.
On Saturday there will be team competitions in things like baserunning, infield, outfield, home run derby. Individuals on teams put on skits, which can often be the highlight of the day. There will be a recognition ceremony for Lauren’s family before the activities start at 1:45 p.m.
“We started doing the team competitions from the first, we probably had the skits for about five or six years,” DC coach John Biggs said. “We took about an hour and a half the other day when we couldn’t get on the field and they worked on their skits, it was a good time. The skits they do, you see a different side of the kids, they have to come together and see some different personalities. Sometimes a kid who might not be a big leader on the field comes in as a big leader when we’re doing these games.
“Don’t get me wrong, every team here they want to leave here and have won two games, but they understand it’s the end of the year, there’s no stress here, they’re just trying to fine tune some things for district tournaments. Also, understanding there’s a lot more to this than just softball. I’m hoping when they leave here it gives them a chance to reflect back, especially if they know somebody in their family who’s going through this, and even if they don’t know someone, they may meet someone here today or hear someone’s story to do something with this beyond here.”
More from this section
As DC (24-4) heads into its 13th annual Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament, Biggs is proud to continue honoring Girten’s memory and passing it down to his players. Each year, the school awards one student $1,000 as the recipient of the Lauren Girten Memorial Scholarship.
“The first year we did it our goal was to raise money, to help with medical expenses, then we wanted to fund that scholarship,” Biggs said. “The first few years we put in a lot of effort to raise money, as long as we’re able to fund that scholarship. Even tonight, we had multiple people come up, pay at the gate and they said keep the change, that’s cool.”
Heritage Hills, Hancock, and Warren East have been mainstays in the Team Lauren event through the years.
“We’ve been coming ever since John started having it, this is a good thing John has got going on here,” Hancock County coach Dwayne Wroe said. “It makes you realize there’s a lot more to life than softball games. Every team has got family members who have been effected by cancer. When they have the ceremony, it gets pretty emotional.”
Hancock County (17-11) got some bad news on the injury front this week when standout pitcher Lily Roberts found out she has a torn ACL and will be out for the rest of the softball season. She sustained the injury pitching in a game about three weeks ago.
“We were hoping it was going to be a strain and she would be back,” Wroe said. “Then we found out she’s done for the year. It was a pretty big blow, she was leading the state in strikeouts at the time.
Daviess County played long ball with four home runs against Warren East. Sadie Morris, Jessie Daniels, Annie Newman, and Danielle Beckwith each hit home runs in the game. Daniels’ and Newman’s home runs were back to back top open the top of the third inning.
Daniels was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Newman was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Morris was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI.
Raylee Roby struck out nine and allowed four hits for Daviess County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.