The Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament started Friday night with two games, and will continue with four more Saturday at the Daviess County softball field.

Hancock County and host Daviess County were on the field Friday night. Hancock County fell 16-1 to Heritage Hills, Ind., in the first game. The No. 4 Lady Panthers prevailed 11-0 over Warren East in the second game.

