Grant Broughton shot a 38 to lead Daviess County to victory in a boys’ 9-hole golf match that also included Owensboro, Apollo and Daviess County on Monday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
The Panthers also got solid performances from Braden Whistle (39), Nick Johnson (40) and Jayden Lanham (40).
Second-place OHS (185) was led by Will Hume’s 44, third-place Apollo (192) was paced by Trevor Cecil’s 46, and fourth-place Catholic (200) was led by JT Payne’s 46.
