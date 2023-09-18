Ray had himself a day.
When Ray Davis arrived at Kentucky via the transfer portal in January, everyone knew he was a 1,000-yard running back at Vanderbilt, one of only three in the Southeastern Conference last year.
Three games into his UK career, it’s become abundantly clear he’s not too bad as a pass catcher, too. In a 35-3 win over Akron on Saturday, Davis caught three passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 76 yards and another score.
“He’s got great hands, he’s got a good feel in the pass game,” Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen said afterwards. “We want to open up the game with him.”
“It’s about coach Cohen believing in me to be a pass catcher out of the backfield, my running back coach believing in me and giving me the ability to be multi-dimensional, not just being a runner,” Davis said. “I wouldn’t be here if they didn’t know what type of player I was. They knew that I can catch and they knew I could do some things out the backfield. Then it’s just them believing in me and putting plays in to give me the ball.”
No play personified that trait more than an electrifying 58-yard touchdown pass on a busted play. Quarterback Devin Leary dropped back to pass, but pressure bore down almost immediately. Leary miraculously avoided not one, but two sacks before finding Davis about 10 yards down field. Davis hauled in the short pass and immediately reversed field, racing 58 yards for the improbable touchdown.
Incredible as it may sound, that play was actually born from a conversation Davis and Leary had on a cold January day while sitting in a parking lot. The two transfers were meeting for the first time.
“Me and Devin talked about it actually the first day we moved in,” Davis said. “We sat in my car, just talking about it. Dev said, ‘Hey, if it breaks down just try to be somewhere in that void where I can just get it to you.’ ”
“We were just talking ball, what he’s used to and what I’m used to,” Leary said. “He’s always said that in protection that he would always be an outlet for me. He’s always going to be there. It was a conversation we had when we first got here and it’s pretty cool now to see it on film. It’s pretty funny on film, you see him throwing his hands up any time I’m in trouble.”

Leary was clearly in serious trouble.
“I always want to see through the rush,” the quarterback explained. “If there is some kind of pressure or something off schedule, I immediately think check down to throw the ball. Having someone like Ray always in the right spot can cause big plays like you saw today.”
Once Davis made the catch and reversed field he spotted receiver Tayvion Robinson waving him in his direction.
“I knew that the whole outside was free,” Davis said of Robinson’s signal. “Our strength coach is kind of teaching us, high knees and driving. Not breaking stride and just staying through the whole time. So I was just about trying to get to the end zone. Not focusing on if somebody was trailing me or not.”
Davis concluded the miracle play by diving head over heels into the end zone, which earned him an unsportsmanlike penalty and a post-TD conversation with coach Mark Stoops.
“I had to show off my athleticism a little bit,” Davis said with a smile. “I did some gymnastics back in the day so I’ve got a couple of somersaults in me.”
Through three games, all victories, Davis has 236 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He is averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He also has 143 receiving yards with two more TDs.
“I’m not Benny. I’m not CRod. I’m not going to break a thousand tackles, I’m not going to get those extra six or seven yards, that’s just not me,” Davis said. “I’m going to go out there and play my game and be me and show that to the world.
“It’s about earning my respect, the key word is to earn my respect,” he said. “Nothing is ever going to be given to me. I have to keep having games like this to earn it and put myself in the conversation to be one of the top running backs in the nation. Right now, I’m not there yet. I have a lot to do. I’m not perfect, but I’m evolving. I’m getting 1% better every day.”
