LEXINGTON — On a night that Kentucky celebrated the 50th anniversary of Kroger Field, the Wildcats improved to 3-0 for the third straight season as they defeated Akron 35-3 in the final game before the start of Southeastern Conference play.
The crowd was treated to the Ray Davis show Saturday night.
Davis caught three passes out of the backfield for a team-high 97 yards, with one reception going for a 58-yard touchdown. The Vanderbilt transfer added 105 yards after the catch.
He also added 72 rushing yards on just seven attempts, which included a 55-yard score.
“Coach (Liam) Coen believing in me to be a pass catcher out of the backfield,” Davis said of his mindset, “my running back coach (Jay Boulware) believing in me and giving me the ability to be multi-dimensional — not just being a runner but being able to catch the ball, block for my quarterback and just yards after the catch.
“Do what I got to do to put us in position to win, and if that’s running or catching the ball, that’s what it’s got to be.”
The Wildcats’ defense held the Zips to only three points, which came on an Akron drive that started at the UK 45-yard-line. Akron was held to just 239 total yards, which included only 49 rushing yards.
“I really appreciate the way the defense played the entire night,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. “With some late yardage, there some leakage late; we got an opportunity to play a lot of guys, which was good to see. Gave up some yards there at the end, but prior to that really played one of the more complete games we played all year and in a long time, probably, defensively.”
Kentucky’s offense got off to the fast start it had been searching for. On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Devin Leary hit Davis on a screen pass for a 39-yard gain. Six plays later, Leary found Josh Kattus for the sophomore tight end’s first career touchdown pass, giving UK an early 7-0 lead.
Later in the first quarter, Kentucky’s special teams helped force a turnover as Zion Childress fell on a punt muffed by Akron’s Bobby Golden. UK’s offense went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and, before Alex Raynor could attempt a 53-yard field goal attempt, the Cats were flagged for a delay-of-game penalty that forced them to punt.
Kentucky shot itself in the foot once again early in the second quarter as Leary connected with Jordan Dingle, who made a diving catch for a 59-yard gain, but Akron’s Shammond Cooper was able to strip the ball free from the UK tight end at the UK 10-yard-line, forcing a fumble that the Zips’ Corey Thomas Jr. recovered in the end zone.
“I told him that was one heck of a catch. We just got to be smart,” Stoops said of Dingle’s fumble. “When you’re dragging guys, you got to really tuck it. I couldn’t tell whether he had the opportunity after a one-handed catch to really tuck it and put it away but certainly, as you’re spinning, I don’t ever like to see our guys with their backs to defenders getting hit and stripped.”
Akron’s Noah Perez missed a 47-yard field goal attempt on the Zips’ ensuing possession following the Dingle fumble, and Kentucky took advantage.
Facing a 3rd-and-goal situation from the 22 following the second high snap of the night from center Jager Burton, Leary fired a bullet into the back of the end zone that was pulled in by Tayvion Robinson for a touchdown to give UK a 14-0 halftime lead.
The second half got off to a frustrating start for the Wildcats as after its defense forced a punt, Leary aired a 64-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Brown-Stephens that was taken off the board after Burton was called for holding. On the very next play, Leary and Dane Key had a miscommunication that led to an interception into the hands of Akron’s Tyson Durant.
Akron cashed the turnover into three points when UK linebacker Trevin Wallace’s second third-down sack of the night helped hold the Zips to a 36-yard Perez field goal, cutting the lead to 14-3.
On its ensuing possession, UK faced 3rd-and-11 and seemed on its way to punting once again.
Multiple Akron defenders wrapped up Leary, but somehow, the UK quarterback managed to find Davis, who caught the ball well behind the line of scrimmage but was able to cut the ball up field and sprinted his way to the end zone for a 58-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-3.
“I saw them kind of over-pursuing,” Davis said. “Once I cut back, I saw Tayvion giving me his hands, so I knew that the whole outside was free. It was about just him picking up that last straggler. Our strength coach is kind of teaching us high knees and driving, not breaking stride and just staying through the whole time.
“I was just about trying to get to the end zone. Not focusing on if somebody was trailing me or not.”
Early in the fourth, Davis exploded once again with a 55-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 28-3.
With time winding down, UK’s second-team offense helped extend the lead when Demie Sumo-Karngbaye ran for a 42-yard gain. Two plays later, the N.C. State transfer running back ran in a 6-yard score for his first touchdown as a Wildcat, extending the lead to 35-3 and ending any hopes of a miracle for the Zips.
Kentucky plays again next week in its SEC opener at Vanderbilt.
