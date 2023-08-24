For nearly the past decade, Kentucky’s rushing attack has been spearheaded by some of the top running backs in school history — Chris Rodriguez Jr., Benny Snell and Boom Williams — so Ray Davis is well aware of the high expectations already set ahead of the 2023 season.
However, nobody has loftier goals than Davis himself. The only difference is that his are mostly team-oriented.
“I don’t really care for accolades,” the Vanderbilt transfer said Tuesday. “I’ve always been the underdog my whole life. All-SEC, all that other stuff, that doesn’t mean nothing to me. It’s about making my team happy and doing what I’ve got to do.
“Whatever individual success that brings, to help us where we want to go, that’s great — but I just want to be a 1,000-yard back and show people I can be a workhorse in this league again.”
A season ago, the 5-foot-10, 216-pound senior finished fourth in the SEC with 1,042 yards and five touchdowns for the Commodores. He was also a threat in the passing game, hauling in 29 receptions for 169 yards and three more scores.
Although Davis has big shoes to fill following Rodriguez’s departure to the NFL, he won’t have to do it alone.
Along with a group that also includes senior JuTahn McClain, fifth-year redshirt Ramon Jefferson back from last season’s ACL tear, junior N.C. State transfer Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and freshman Jamarion Wilcox, Kentucky is confident that it has all the tools for another potent year of running the ball.
“We ran it pretty well in the four-minute drills and some of the short-yardage drills, that was good to see,” offensive coordinator Liam Coen said, in reference to Saturday’s second scrimmage of camp. “... You did see some good bursts through the line of scrimmage. Saw Ramon, Ray and JuTahn do some really good things.
“Feeling pretty good about those guys carrying the football, and I’m interested in seeing them live.”
The Cats’ season-opener Sept. 2 is less than two weeks away, and Davis is chomping at the bit to play in Kroger Field in front of the UK faithful.
“I’m ready to go right now, just give me my jersey,” he said, with a laugh. “As a team, I think we’ll be good. It’s just about going out there and playing.
“We can’t underestimate our opponent. Ball State is a really good team, they’ve got some really good players, and they run a lot of good, different schemes on defense. It’s about going out there and executing what we can do and taking it play by play.”
With Coen back calling plays, Davis wants to see the Cats replicate their 2021 offensive success — or “even be better than that,” he said.
An improved offensive line will help Kentucky reach those goals, and Davis said there’s a good reason the line has garnered much of the offseason buzz around the program.
“You got guys who are stepping up and stepping out of their comfort zone,” he said. “I think when it’s time to go against somebody else, they’re going to show what they’ve been working on. Again, I know it’s been a constant thing about those guys, but man, they got nothing to worry about.”
As long as the team sticks together, Davis expects big things from everyone on the field.
“We spend a lot of time together, from being in the weight room, being in the film room, even just eating a lot together and being on the field,” he said. “That’s been the biggest difference — building that chemistry and building that camaraderie and translating it to the field. It’s not shallow words when we say we’re a brotherhood and we’re a band of brothers. It’s 100% real.”
