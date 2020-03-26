When John Calipari was hired as the University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach, he was brought in mainly to get the talent level back to a certain level.
That certain level would be elite, or close to it as possible, so UK could compete at the top level of college basketball.
Kentucky was being outrecruited at the time by Duke and North Carolina, along with Kansas.
For the most part, Calipari has done what was laid out in his mission statement. There has been a significant number of players come through UK in now 11 years that are NBA ready in one season or two.
It has made for drastic roster turnover and a constant new cast of basketball characters, but it is the Calipari way.
This is a list of the Top 10 players in the Calipari era. This isn’t a ranking of how these guys have played in the NBA, but more based on the one or more seasons they had with the Wildcats and their impact on those UK teams.
1. Anthony Davis: Like most true big men who played for Calipari, Davis (6-foot-11) didn’t start becoming a force until January of 2012. He began understanding how to play in the middle and he was tough to stop offensively when he got his jump hook down.
Davis showed his true worth in the Final Four in New Orleans, when UK beat arch rival Louisville 69-61 in the semifinals behind Davis’ mammoth game of 18 points, 14 rebounds, five blocked shots. UK shot a dazzling 57% from the floor in that win.
Davis was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player after scoring just six points in the 67-59 national championship win over Kansas. Davis finished with 16 rebounds, six blocked shots, five assists and three steals, a significant illustration of how he could exert his will on a game even if his shots weren’t falling.
2. Karl-Anthony Towns: This 6-10 freshman also took some time to develop in the middle, but once he did, Towns became a major engine for the Wildcats down the stretch of the 2015 season, when wins piled up but so did the pressure to keep going and the level of competition.
If UK didn’t have Towns that March night in Cleveland, Notre Dame likely would’ve kept UK from ever getting to the Final Four at 38-0.
Towns was basically unstoppable in the paint against ND, scoring 25 points, making 10-of-13 from the floor and 5-6 free throws. Towns also had six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes.
3. John Wall: A late recruiting addition to Calipari’s first squad became the No.1 overall NBA Draft pick after he showed what a prototype UK point guard would look like for the new head coach. Wall averaged 16.6 points and 6.5 assists a game in leading the Wildcats to the Elite Eight.
Wall was the first No. 1 draft pick in UK history and also the first player to win one of the primary national player of the year awards.
4. DeMarcus Cousins: Cousins was the first, and perhaps most physical, example of the big man Calipari wanted to have on the floor. The 6-foot-10 power player in the middle was a teammate of Wall’s at UK and Cousins earned second-team All-America honors by averaging 15.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots a game.
Cousins managed those numbers playing just 23.5 minutes a game because of persistent foul trouble.
5. Brandon Knight: The shooting guard was fearless with the basketball in his hands and the clock running out during his Final Four season with the Wildcats in 2011.
Knight needed to bail out UK in a first-round game, despite having a horrid freshman debut in the NCAA Tournament. He missed his first seven shots and was on the bench in the final minute against Princeton.
Held scoreless for more than 39 minutes, Knight made a driving layup with 2 seconds remaining to lift No. 4 seed Kentucky to a 59-57 win over 13th-seeded Princeton.
Then, Knight had an even bigger moment in the Sweet 16 against No. 1 overall seed Ohio State.
Knight knocked down a silky jumper with 5 seconds remaining as the fourth-seeded Wildcats stunned top-seeded Ohio State in the East regional semifinals.
6. De’Aaron Fox: Fox was a major part of a 1-2 backcourt punch for Kentucky along with Malik Monk. That pair led UK to within a last-gasp North Carolina shot for the win of reaching the Final Four in 2017.
Fox worked patiently through his freshman season, taking over the leadership of the squad as UK started improving during January and February of that season.
Fox had his biggest UK moment in a Sweet 16 rematch with UCLA from a regular-season game in Rupp Arena, which the Bruins won.
Fox scored an NCAA Tournament freshman record 39 points to push UK to an 86-75 win over UCLA, setting up the Elite Eight date with North Carolina two days later in Memphis.
7. Willie Cauley-Stein: The 6-11 prime athlete from Kansas had a huge impact during his Wildcat career without scoring many points over his three years in Lexington.
Cauley-Stein was certainly one of the best defensive players in the country during UK’s historic 2015 season which ended in the Final Four at 38-1.
Cauley-Stein got as much out of his three years as anybody in Calipari’s time as head coach.
8. Tyler Herro: The 6-5 swing player arrived at UK as a spot-up shooter with close to zero true defensive skills. He accelerated his one-and-done exit significantly by spending countless hours in the Craft Center gym working on shooting, scoring and becoming a defensive presence Calipari never could have dreamed of.
Herro was called on to be defensive stopper in a 62-58 win over Wofford to reach the Sweet 16.
Herro could score plenty as well, hitting a late 3-pointer and scoring a game-high 19 points in a gut-check win to send Kentucky to the Elite Eight.
9. PJ Washington: This 6-8 forward improved greatly from his freshman to sophomore seasons with UK. Washington had put together a national player of the year type season leading the Wildcats in 2019.
He suffered a sprained left foot against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament and his status for the NCAA Tournament was up in the air. Washington came back to play in the Sweet 16 win over Houston, scoring 16 points.
He followed that gutsy performance with an even stronger one in the last UK game of his career. Washington had a double-double in a 77-71 overtime loss to Auburn with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
He scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in just his second game back, playing 37 minutes.
10. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: The 6-7 forward was a do-it-all kind of player for the national championship team in 2012. On an exceptionally talented UK squad, Kidd-Gilchrist averaged 11.9 points a game, was a strong rebounder and good defensive player.
He was the second player taken in the 2012 NBA Draft.
