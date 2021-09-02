Owensboro’s Timothy Davis got it done, and then some, as a standout performer for Team USA at the Pan American Youth Weightlifting Championships on Aug. 21 in Monterrey, Mexico.
A 17-year-old senior at Daviess County High School, Davis won three gold medals to help Team USA to a third-place finish.
Davis won the snatch with a Pan American youth meet record mark (301 pounds), while also winning the clean and jerk (361 pounds) and total weight (662 pounds).
It was an event to remember for the 6-foot-2, 198-pound Davis.
“I love our country, so just having the opportunity to represent the United States of America was a thrill and honor to begin with,” Davis said. “And, to be able to stand on the podium with the American flag wrapped around me, well, that was really something special.”
Davis — the No. 2-ranked youth lifter in the nation — has been making waves as a youth lifter for the past five years, having won multiple national championships, so he took a solid mindset into the Pan American youth competition.
“I went in pretty confident — I felt like I could win three gold medals,” Davis said. “It was very special, though, to be able to set a Pan American youth record in the snatch. I’ve got to say, that was awfully exciting to me.
“I have some pretty big goals moving forward in the sport, and my ultimate goal is to make the U.S. Olympic team in 2024 or, perhaps, 2028 — my desire is to be an Olympian for our country.”
Davis is passionate about his commitment to weightlifting.
“I just want to keep bettering myself as a lifter and as a person,” Davis said. “There are a lot great people in this sport, it’s a great community, and I’m proud and happy to be a part of it.
“I put in probably 20 hours a week of training and I’m always trying to push myself as hard as I can. Sometimes, though, you have to back off a little bit — stop and save yourself physically and mentally — and it’s important to know when to do this, as well.”
Davis, who is preparing for the Youth Weightlifting World Championships, set for November in Saudi Arabia, will move from the youth division to the junior division (ages 18-21) next year — but his championship mentality will remain.
“Moving forward I will just try to get ahead of all the people who are older than me,” Davis said. “It comes down to a lot of heart work to be the best you can possibly be, and I’m willing to put in that work.”
His father and coach, Tim Davis Sr., and sister, Karina Delgadillo, are co-owners of ODC Strength, and the non-profit ODC Barbell, located in Towne Square Mall.
