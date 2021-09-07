Last Thursday night, with Western Kentucky hosting UT Martin, in its 2021 home opener, All-American Brandon Doughty wasn’t walking through that door. Neither was Mike White, currently the New York Jets backup quarterback.
But Bailey Zappe did walk through the door, and Hilltopper fans at Houchens/Smith Stadium and throughout the nation welcomed the Houston Baptist graduate transfer with open arms.
All Zappe did was overcome an early interception to finish 28-of-35 for 424 yards and seven (count ‘em, seven) touchdowns as WKU rolled over the overmatched Skyhawks, 59-21.
The days of fun and stun — formerly engineered by Doughty, White and head coach Jeff Brohm — have returned to the Hill.
“We are pedal to the metal all the time,” third-year Western head coach Tyson Helton, on the Hilltopper staff during the era when Doughty and White routinely put up record-breaking numbers through the air. “That early interception didn’t bother (Zappe) one bit. It probably lit a fire under him to go back out there and do what he did.”
Zappe, who threw for 10,004 yards in four seasons with FCS Houston Baptist, said he appreciates WKU’s high-octane recent past.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Zappe said. “I am a big football fanatic and I’ve personally gone back and watched the Doughty days, and to see what he did on the field is incredible. Then, you had Mike White right after him — just to be compared to those guys is awesome. They are WKU all-time greats.”
Zappe appears to be well on his way to being the same — even if it’s just a one-season stop-over in Bowling Green.
He is blessed with an array of capable, game-breaking receivers, including former HBU teammate Jerreth Sterns, who caught seven passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
“You know, it’s honestly just an awesome feeling to start (at WKU) like this,” said Sterns, who was a record-setting receiver at the FCS level. “What a night.
“It’s truly just a blessing to even be in this position. I never thought I would be playing FBS football and to be doing it alongside my little brother (freshman wide receiver Josh Sterns) and Bailey, who I’ve come to be best friends with, is just a great feeling.”
And, there’s more.
Veteran Mitchell Tinsley made five receptions for 58 yards, including a 10-yard TD pass); Malachi Corley caught five passes for 51 yards (including an 8-yard TD pass); Joshua Simon made three receptions for 73 yards (including TD catches of 45 and 3 yards); Oregon transfer Daewood Davis caught two passes for 83 yards (including an electrifying 73-yarder for a score); and Craig Burt Jr. made two catches for 68 yards (including a spectacular 59-yard TD).
The UT-Martin-WKU game drew 16,236 fans who were hyped from start to finish, and Hilltopper players noticed.
“The atmosphere was crazy, and it reminded me of my first year with Mike White at quarterback,” senior defensive back Antwon Kincade said.
“It was a great atmosphere and great energy. The students were out in full force and yelling like crazy. I thank all the WKU fans for creating a perfect atmosphere like that.”
Up next, of course, is Western’s highly anticipated Saturday visit to West Point for a game against Army on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy. After that, WKU returns home to battle preseason No. 17 Indiana on Sept. 25, when a Houchens/Smith Stadium record crowd in the neighborhood of 25,000 is expected.
Indeed, the days of fun ands stun are back for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
