BATON ROUGE, La. — Darius Days scored seven of his 20 points in the final five minutes as No. 25 LSU rallied to beat Missouri, 82-78, on Tuesday night.
LSU (18-6, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) trailed by eight points midway through the second half before taking the lead for good at 72-69 on Days’ 3-pointer with 4:43 left.
Missouri fell to 11-13, 3-8.
No. 6 Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67
DAYTON, Ohio — Obi Toppin scored 22 points and led an opening 17-point spurt Tuesday night as No. 6 Dayton (22-2, 11-0) surged to a victory over Rhode Island, dominating a match-up of the Toppin brothers and the Atlantic 10’s top teams.
Fatts Russell had 19 points for Rhode Island (18-6, 10-2), which had a 10-game winning streak snapped.
No. 9 Maryland 72, Nebraska 70
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jalen Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Eric Ayala scored 16 and No. 9 Maryland (20-4, 10-3) edged Nebraska (7-17, 2-11) to extend its winning streak to seven games and remain alone atop the Big Ten.
No. 13 Penn State 88, Purdue 76
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Mike Watkins matched his season high with 19 points, and Seth Lundy added a career-high 18 Tuesday to help No. 13 Penn State (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) rout Purdue (14-11, 7-7).
Michigan State 70, No. 22 Illinois 69
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Star guard Ayo Dosunmu crumbled to the floor clutching his left knee as Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman threw down a huge dunk at the buzzer that lifted the Spartans (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) over No. 22 Illinois (16-8, 8-5).
