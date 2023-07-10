After capturing their first district title in more than a decade, the Daviess County 9-10 All-Stars are hoping to carry that momentum into the Kentucky Little League State Tournament later this week in Lexington.
The team went undefeated through the district tournament at Jack C. Fisher Park, capturing wins over Warren County North (4-0), Franklin-Simpson (10-4), Logan County (8-2) and Owensboro Southern (3-0) before dispatching Bowling Green East 4-2 in the championship tilt.
“Our boys had a lot of confidence going in,” said coach Kyle Watkins. “They’re working really, really hard. We’ve got talented kids, good coaches and good families involved. They went in, obviously, wanting to win and thinking they had a shot. We thought we had a chance at it, but it’s been a long, long time since anybody from our league has won any division of the district.
“There are a lot of really good teams in our district. We went in knowing we had a chance if we played our best baseball, and we did.”
Watkins called the tournament victory a total team effort, noting contributions from throughout the lineup — especially when it came to limiting opponents’ offenses.
“What stuck out the most with us that put us on the track to win was our pitching, it was extremely solid during the tournament,” he said. “We went 5-0 and we had just a handful of walks that we gave up. Our pitchers were throwing strikes and getting outs, the defense was really solid, and we hit the ball well when we needed to with timely hitting.
“Everybody gave a big effort, and our pitchers did their jobs extremely well.”
Now, as they prepare for state tournament play this weekend, the 9-10 All-Stars want to keep that same mindset.
“The boys are excited,” Watkins said. “It’s an odd time because everybody on our team participates in travel ball and they all play on different teams. This is usually the time of the season when it starts to wind down, so it’s not a normal time to be gearing up.
“The key word for our team has been ‘focus.’ We remind them all the time: It’s fun, it’s a game, and we’re going to have a great time, but it’s a whole lot more fun if you’re staying focused and playing well. They’re trying to get better and putting in a lot of work.”
Following the way his team came together over the last several weeks, Watkins is feeling optimistic, even if the squad isn’t exactly sure what to expect on the state level.
“We never know exactly what our level of success is going to be, because a lot of things factor into that, but the big thing is we want to make sure we help all of our players get better,” he said. “Whether it’s for this tournament or next season, we want them to get better at skills and effort and attitude and everything. I’m really, really proud of the effort the boys put in. We’re excited, and I think we’ll go in with a similar attitude.
“They want to be state champions. We can’t guarantee anything, but they want that, and I think they’re going to play hard.”
No matter what happens later this week, the Daviess County 9-10 All-Stars already proved a lot this year.
“To see how far this group has come and what they’ve bene able to accomplish, it’s really exciting,” Watkins added. “We’re taking that momentum, and hopefully we’ll do something really good with it. I’m just proud of this group and everything they’ve done.”
