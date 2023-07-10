After capturing their first district title in more than a decade, the Daviess County 9-10 All-Stars are hoping to carry that momentum into the Kentucky Little League State Tournament later this week in Lexington.

The team went undefeated through the district tournament at Jack C. Fisher Park, capturing wins over Warren County North (4-0), Franklin-Simpson (10-4), Logan County (8-2) and Owensboro Southern (3-0) before dispatching Bowling Green East 4-2 in the championship tilt.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.